Research 2.0 and the Future of Information Literacy
1st Edition
Description
Research 2.0 and the Future of Information Literacy examines possible congruencies between information literacy and Research 2.0, because the work of today’s researcher mobilizes a number of literacies. From among the various types of relevant literacies, at least three types of literacies can be mentioned in this relation: information literacy, scientific literacy and academic literacy. This book addresses these literacies in the light of the changing research landscape. Broad contexts of the researcher’s abilities, as adaptive and innovative thinking, problem solving skills, self-management and design mindset are also examined. Computational thinking and the computational paradigm in a number of fields of research are taken into consideration, as well. Researchers differ to non-researchers when populating social media, which means that these two different groups require different literacies. The relationship between information literacy and information is approached in a new way. Among the multitude of issues, we introduce a new interface between information literacy and Research 2.0. It encompasses the issues of research data management and data literacy, which represent also a challenge both for the academic library and for the communities of researchers. Similarly, the questions of new metrics of scientific output are addressed in the book.
Key Features
- Summarizes the most important and up-to date approaches towards Research 2.0, including researchers’ skills and abilities, the data-intensive paradigm of scientific research, open science, not forgetting about factors that inhibit a wider uptake of Research 2.0
- Discusses the nature of information literacy in the light of its definitions, declarations and related frameworks and by outlining the new literacies context, reading and writing, the cultural context, and the turns of library and information science
- Numerous literacies, other than information literacy, its relationship to information overload and personal information management are also subject of the book
- Theoretical and practical perspectives are given to enable the understanding of the transformations of information literacy and its relationship to Research 2.0
Readership
The target audience for this book is academic librarians, information professionals, decision makers in research and scientific institutions and researchers interested in digital scholarship issues.
Table of Contents
- Abstract
- Researchers’ Skills and Abilities
- Open Science
- The Data-Intensive Paradigm of Scientific Research
- Factors Inhibiting a Wider Uptake of Research 2.0
- Abstract
- Definitions, Declarations, and Frameworks
- The New Literacies Context
- The Reading and Writing Context
- Additional Contexts and Turns: Culture, LIS, and Others
- Literacies Beyond Information Literacy
- The Relationship of Information Literacy to Information Overload and Personal Information Management
- Abstract
- The Practical Level: From Bibliographic Instruction to IL
- Theoretical Perspectives Influencing Shifts in IL
- The Information Environment as a Principal Driver of IL Transformations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000892
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000755
About the Author
Tibor Koltay
Tibor Koltay, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Information and Library Studies of Szent István University, Hungary. In 2010, he published Abstracts and Abstracting. A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-first Century with Chandos Publishing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of the Department of Information and Library Studies, Szent István University, Hungary.
Sonja Spiranec
Sonja Spiranec, PhD, is an Associate Professor at the Department of Information and Communication Sciences, University of Zagreb, Croatia. She is the co-founder of the European Conference on Information Literacy and served as the editor of the book Worldwide Commonalities and Challenges in Information Literacy Research and Practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Information and Communication Sciences, University of Zagreb, Croatia
Laszlo Karvalics
Laszlo Z. Karvalics is an Associate Professor at the Department of Cultural Heritage and Human Information Science of the University of Szeged, Hungary. He was the founding director of BME-UNESCO Information Society Research Institute and founding editor of Informacios Tarsadalom, a Hungarian language quarterly that addresses the issues of information in society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Cultural Heritage and Human Information Science, University of Szeged, Hungary