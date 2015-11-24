Research 2.0 and the Future of Information Literacy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081000755, 9780081000892

Research 2.0 and the Future of Information Literacy

1st Edition

Authors: Tibor Koltay Sonja Spiranec Laszlo Karvalics
eBook ISBN: 9780081000892
Paperback ISBN: 9780081000755
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.99
46.74
78.95
67.11
56.95
48.41
84.50
71.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
78.95
67.11
47.50
40.38
56.95
48.41
110.86
94.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Research 2.0 and the Future of Information Literacy examines possible congruencies between information literacy and Research 2.0, because the work of today’s researcher mobilizes a number of literacies. From among the various types of relevant literacies, at least three types of literacies can be mentioned in this relation: information literacy, scientific literacy and academic literacy. This book addresses these literacies in the light of the changing research landscape. Broad contexts of the researcher’s abilities, as adaptive and innovative thinking, problem solving skills, self-management and design mindset are also examined. Computational thinking and the computational paradigm in a number of fields of research are taken into consideration, as well. Researchers differ to non-researchers when populating social media, which means that these two different groups require different literacies. The relationship between information literacy and information is approached in a new way. Among the multitude of issues, we introduce a new interface between information literacy and Research 2.0. It encompasses the issues of research data management and data literacy, which represent also a challenge both for the academic library and for the communities of researchers. Similarly, the questions of new metrics of scientific output are addressed in the book.

Key Features

  • Summarizes the most important and up-to date approaches towards Research 2.0, including researchers’ skills and abilities, the data-intensive paradigm of scientific research, open science, not forgetting about factors that inhibit a wider uptake of Research 2.0
  • Discusses the nature of information literacy in the light of its definitions, declarations and related frameworks and by outlining the new literacies context, reading and writing, the cultural context, and the turns of library and information science
  • Numerous literacies, other than information literacy, its relationship to information overload and personal information management are also subject of the book
  • Theoretical and practical perspectives are given to enable the understanding of the transformations of information literacy and its relationship to Research 2.0

Readership

The target audience for this book is academic librarians, information professionals, decision makers in research and scientific institutions and researchers interested in digital scholarship issues.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1: Shifting Research Paradigms Toward Research 2.0
    • Abstract
    • Researchers’ Skills and Abilities
    • Open Science
    • The Data-Intensive Paradigm of Scientific Research
    • Factors Inhibiting a Wider Uptake of Research 2.0
  • Chapter 2: The Nature of Information Literacy
    • Abstract
    • Definitions, Declarations, and Frameworks
    • The New Literacies Context
    • The Reading and Writing Context
    • Additional Contexts and Turns: Culture, LIS, and Others
    • Literacies Beyond Information Literacy
    • The Relationship of Information Literacy to Information Overload and Personal Information Management
  • Chapter 3: Transformations of Information Literacy: From Bookshelves to the Web 2.0
    • Abstract
    • The Practical Level: From Bibliographic Instruction to IL
    • Theoretical Perspectives Influencing Shifts in IL
    • The Information Environment as a Principal Driver of IL Transformations
  • Chapter 4: Conclusion: Shaping Forces, Future Challenges
  • References

    • Details

    No. of pages:
    190
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Chandos Publishing 2016
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Chandos Publishing
    eBook ISBN:
    9780081000892
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780081000755

    About the Author

    Tibor Koltay

    Tibor Koltay, PhD, is Professor at the Department of Information and Library Studies of Szent István University, Hungary. In 2010, he published Abstracts and Abstracting. A Genre and Set of Skills for the Twenty-first Century with Chandos Publishing.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Head of the Department of Information and Library Studies, Szent István University, Hungary.

    Sonja Spiranec

    Sonja Spiranec, PhD, is an Associate Professor at the Department of Information and Communication Sciences, University of Zagreb, Croatia. She is the co-founder of the European Conference on Information Literacy and served as the editor of the book Worldwide Commonalities and Challenges in Information Literacy Research and Practice.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Department of Information and Communication Sciences, University of Zagreb, Croatia

    Laszlo Karvalics

    Laszlo Z. Karvalics is an Associate Professor at the Department of Cultural Heritage and Human Information Science of the University of Szeged, Hungary. He was the founding director of BME-UNESCO Information Society Research Institute and founding editor of Informacios Tarsadalom, a Hungarian language quarterly that addresses the issues of information in society.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor, Department of Cultural Heritage and Human Information Science, University of Szeged, Hungary

    Ratings and Reviews

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.