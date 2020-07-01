Reproductive Technologies in Animals provides the most updated and comprehensive knowledge on the various aspects and applications of reproductive technologies in production animals as well as companion, wild, exotic, and laboratory animals and birds. The text synthesizes historical information and recent discoveries, while dealing with economical and geographical issues related to the implementation of the same technologies. It also presents the effects of reproductive technology implementation on animal welfare and the possible threat of pathogen transmission.

Reproductive Technologies in Animals is an important resource for academics, researchers, professionals in public and private animal business, and students at the undergraduate and graduate levels, as it gives a full and detailed first-hand analysis of all species subjected to the use of reproductive technologies.