Reproductive Technologies in Animals
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Reproductive Technologies in Animals provides the most updated and comprehensive knowledge on the various aspects and applications of reproductive technologies in production animals as well as companion, wild, exotic, and laboratory animals and birds. The text synthesizes historical information and recent discoveries, while dealing with economical and geographical issues related to the implementation of the same technologies. It also presents the effects of reproductive technology implementation on animal welfare and the possible threat of pathogen transmission.
Reproductive Technologies in Animals is an important resource for academics, researchers, professionals in public and private animal business, and students at the undergraduate and graduate levels, as it gives a full and detailed first-hand analysis of all species subjected to the use of reproductive technologies.
Key Features
- Provides research from a team of scientists and researchers whose expertise spans all aspects of animal reproductive technologies
- Addresses the use of reproductive technologies in a wide range of animal species
- Offers a complete description and historical background for each species described
- Discusses successes and failure as well as future challenges in reproductive technologies
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students in animal production, animal science, and veterinary medicine
Table of Contents
1. Reproductive Technologies in Cattle
2. Reproductive Technologies in the Equine
3. Reproductive Technologies in Sheep
4. Reproductive Technologies in Goats
5. Reproductive Technologies in Swine
6. Reproductive Technologies in the Buffalo
7. Reproductive Technologies for the Conservation of Wildlife and Endangered Species
8. Reproductive Technologies in Camelids
9. Reproductive Technologies in Companion Animals
10. Reproductive Technologies in Laboratory Animals
11. Standard and innovative reproductive biotechnologies for the development of finfish farming
12. Reproductive Technologies in nonhuman primates
13. Reproductive Technologies in Avian Species
14. Reproductive Technologies in the Honey Bee
15. Spermatogonial Stem Cells: from Mouse to Dairy Goat
16. Reproductive technologies and pathogen transmission
17. Reproductive Technologies and Animals Welfare
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171073
About the Editor
Giorgio Presicce
Dr. Giorgio Presicce serves as a consultant on reproductive technologies in farm animals for a governmental regional agency dealing with animal production and reproductive technologies in farm animals. He served the FAO (UN) in The Gambia at the International Trypanotolerant Center. Dr. Presicce received his PhD from the Department of Animal Science at Cornell University in farm animal reproductive physiology and embryo biotechnologies. He was a visiting assistant professor at the same department, and later a senior researcher at PPL Therapeutics in Blacksburg, VA, where he oversaw reproductive technologies of the transgenic cattle herd. He received the China Friendship Award for scientific contributions in 2006.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Research Leader, ARSIAL, Roma, Italy