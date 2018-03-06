Reproductive Genetics, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-1

This issue provides a timely update for for the ob/gyn on genetics in reproductive medicine. Dr. Dugoff has created an issue with the goals of providing the most currently clinical information on genetic screening and prenatal genetics. Top authors have written reviews on the following topics: Genetic counseling overview for the ob/gyn; Cell-free DNA screening for aneuploidy; Cell-free DNA screening for single gene disorders; The use of microarray in prenatal diagnosis; Whole exome sequencing: Applications in prenatal diagnosis; Screening for aneuploidy in multiple gestations: The challenges and available options; Expanded carrier screening; Ethnicity-based carrier screening overview; Prenatal genetic diagnosis and prenatal genetic screening; Ethical issues in prenatal genetics; Ultrasound findings and associated genetic syndromes; Hereditary cancers in gynecology: and What physicians should know about genetic testing, screening and risk reduction. Readers will come away with the knowledge they need to diagnose, treat, and manage patients based on the most current evidence and data.