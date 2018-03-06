Reproductive Genetics, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581646, 9780323581653

Reproductive Genetics, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lorraine Dugoff
eBook ISBN: 9780323581653
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581646
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th March 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Update on Reproductive Genetics: What an Obstetrician-Gynecologist Needs to Know

Preface: Reproductive Genetics

Genetic Counseling Overview for the Obstetrician-Gynecologist

Cell-Free DNA Screening for Aneuploidy and Microdeletion Syndromes

Cell-Free DNA: Screening for Single-Gene Disorders and Determination of Fetal Rhesus D Genotype

Screening for Aneuploidy in Multiple Gestations: The Challenges and Options

The Use of Chromosomal Microarray Analysis in Prenatal Diagnosis

Whole Exome Sequencing: Applications in Prenatal Genetics

Ethnicity-Based Carrier Screening

Expanded Carrier Screening

Preimplantation Genetic Screening and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis

Key Ethical Issues in Prenatal Genetics: An Overview

The Status of Genetic Screening in Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

Hereditary Cancers in Gynecology: What Physicians Should Know About Genetic Testing, Screening, and Risk Reduction

Description

This issue provides a timely update for for the ob/gyn on genetics in reproductive medicine. Dr. Dugoff has created an issue with the goals of providing the most currently clinical information on genetic screening and prenatal genetics. Top authors have written reviews on the following topics: Genetic counseling overview for the ob/gyn; Cell-free DNA screening for aneuploidy; Cell-free DNA screening for single gene disorders; The use of microarray in prenatal diagnosis; Whole exome sequencing: Applications in prenatal diagnosis; Screening for aneuploidy in multiple gestations: The challenges and available options; Expanded carrier screening; Ethnicity-based carrier screening overview; Prenatal genetic diagnosis and prenatal genetic screening; Ethical issues in prenatal genetics; Ultrasound findings and associated genetic syndromes; Hereditary cancers in gynecology: and What physicians should know about genetic testing, screening and risk reduction. Readers will come away with the knowledge they need to diagnose, treat, and manage patients based on the most current evidence and data.

About the Authors

Lorraine Dugoff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chief, Division of Reproductive Genetics, Maternal Fetal Medicine and Reproductive Genetics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

