Reproductive Genetics, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Reproductive Genetics – Table of Contents
Foreword: Update on Reproductive Genetics: What an Obstetrician-Gynecologist Needs to Know
Preface: Reproductive Genetics
Genetic Counseling Overview for the Obstetrician-Gynecologist
Cell-Free DNA Screening for Aneuploidy and Microdeletion Syndromes
Cell-Free DNA: Screening for Single-Gene Disorders and Determination of Fetal Rhesus D Genotype
Screening for Aneuploidy in Multiple Gestations: The Challenges and Options
The Use of Chromosomal Microarray Analysis in Prenatal Diagnosis
Whole Exome Sequencing: Applications in Prenatal Genetics
Ethnicity-Based Carrier Screening
Expanded Carrier Screening
Preimplantation Genetic Screening and Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis
Key Ethical Issues in Prenatal Genetics: An Overview
The Status of Genetic Screening in Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Hereditary Cancers in Gynecology: What Physicians Should Know About Genetic Testing, Screening, and Risk Reduction
Description
This issue provides a timely update for for the ob/gyn on genetics in reproductive medicine. Dr. Dugoff has created an issue with the goals of providing the most currently clinical information on genetic screening and prenatal genetics. Top authors have written reviews on the following topics: Genetic counseling overview for the ob/gyn; Cell-free DNA screening for aneuploidy; Cell-free DNA screening for single gene disorders; The use of microarray in prenatal diagnosis; Whole exome sequencing: Applications in prenatal diagnosis; Screening for aneuploidy in multiple gestations: The challenges and available options; Expanded carrier screening; Ethnicity-based carrier screening overview; Prenatal genetic diagnosis and prenatal genetic screening; Ethical issues in prenatal genetics; Ultrasound findings and associated genetic syndromes; Hereditary cancers in gynecology: and What physicians should know about genetic testing, screening and risk reduction. Readers will come away with the knowledge they need to diagnose, treat, and manage patients based on the most current evidence and data.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581653
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323581646
About the Authors
Lorraine Dugoff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chief, Division of Reproductive Genetics, Maternal Fetal Medicine and Reproductive Genetics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine