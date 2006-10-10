Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323040549, 9780323070744

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

1st Edition

The Requisites in Obstetrics & Gynecology

Authors: Ruben Alvero William Schlaff
eBook ISBN: 9780323070744
Paperback ISBN: 9780323040549
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th October 2006
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Part I Reproductive Endocrinology and the Regulation of Menses

Steroids and prostaglandins in reproductive medicine

The normal Menstrual cycle

Normal and abnormal pubertal development

Primary amenorrhea

Hyperandrogenic disorders and PCOS

Secondary amenorrhea and prolactin disorders

Abnormal uterine bleeding

Premenstrual dysphoric syndrome

The Climacteric

Osteoporosis and bone metabolism

Human sexuality

Part II Infertility

Evaluating infertility

Male factor infertility

Ovulatory dysfunction (including LPD)

Anatomic infertility (including cervical factor)

Endometriosis

Unexplained infertility and diminished ovarian reserve

Assisted reproductive technologies

Description

During the last decade, health care providers have made great strides in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility—a condition that affects 50-80 million people worldwide. This first volume in the new Requisites in Obstetrics and Gynecology Series thoroughly examines every aspect of reproductive endocrinology and infertility from normal menstrual cycle and pubertal development, through to management of a full range of common pathologic conditions and the role of human sexuality in infertility management. Given its importance in modern treatment, assisted reproductive technologies are also addressed. This text, while comprehensive in its scope, is also succinct and user-friendly in format, making it an ideal choice for those who need concise, authoritative guidance at their fingertips.

Key Features

  • Discusses male, anatomic, and ovulatory factors in infertility.
  • Includes a chapter on recurrent miscarriages.
  • Offers information on hormonal conditions that can affect reproduction.
  • Takes an evidence-based approach to infertility, giving you the benefit of all the latest clinical research.
  • Conveys information in an efficient and easy-to-read manner, perfect for rapid consultation in the busy clinical setting.

About the Authors

Ruben Alvero Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Advanced Reproductive Medicine, Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Aurora, CO, USA

William Schlaff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chairman, Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado, Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO, USA

