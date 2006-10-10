Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
1st Edition
The Requisites in Obstetrics & Gynecology
Table of Contents
Part I Reproductive Endocrinology and the Regulation of Menses
Steroids and prostaglandins in reproductive medicine
The normal Menstrual cycle
Normal and abnormal pubertal development
Primary amenorrhea
Hyperandrogenic disorders and PCOS
Secondary amenorrhea and prolactin disorders
Abnormal uterine bleeding
Premenstrual dysphoric syndrome
The Climacteric
Osteoporosis and bone metabolism
Human sexuality
Part II Infertility
Evaluating infertility
Male factor infertility
Ovulatory dysfunction (including LPD)
Anatomic infertility (including cervical factor)
Endometriosis
Unexplained infertility and diminished ovarian reserve
Assisted reproductive technologies
Description
During the last decade, health care providers have made great strides in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility—a condition that affects 50-80 million people worldwide. This first volume in the new Requisites in Obstetrics and Gynecology Series thoroughly examines every aspect of reproductive endocrinology and infertility from normal menstrual cycle and pubertal development, through to management of a full range of common pathologic conditions and the role of human sexuality in infertility management. Given its importance in modern treatment, assisted reproductive technologies are also addressed. This text, while comprehensive in its scope, is also succinct and user-friendly in format, making it an ideal choice for those who need concise, authoritative guidance at their fingertips.
Key Features
- Discusses male, anatomic, and ovulatory factors in infertility.
- Includes a chapter on recurrent miscarriages.
- Offers information on hormonal conditions that can affect reproduction.
- Takes an evidence-based approach to infertility, giving you the benefit of all the latest clinical research.
- Conveys information in an efficient and easy-to-read manner, perfect for rapid consultation in the busy clinical setting.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 10th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070744
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323040549
About the Authors
Ruben Alvero Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Advanced Reproductive Medicine, Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Aurora, CO, USA
William Schlaff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chairman, Chief of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Colorado, Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion, Aurora, CO, USA