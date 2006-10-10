During the last decade, health care providers have made great strides in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility—a condition that affects 50-80 million people worldwide. This first volume in the new Requisites in Obstetrics and Gynecology Series thoroughly examines every aspect of reproductive endocrinology and infertility from normal menstrual cycle and pubertal development, through to management of a full range of common pathologic conditions and the role of human sexuality in infertility management. Given its importance in modern treatment, assisted reproductive technologies are also addressed. This text, while comprehensive in its scope, is also succinct and user-friendly in format, making it an ideal choice for those who need concise, authoritative guidance at their fingertips.