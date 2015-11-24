Reproductive Consequences of Pediatric Disease, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 44-4

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America is devoted to Reproductive Endocrinology. Guest Editors Peter Lee, MD and Christopher P. Houk, MD have assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Fertility Among Females and Males with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (21-Hydroxylase Deficiency); Reproductive Issues for Turner Syndrome; Fertility and Reproduction Among Childhood Cancer Survivors; Fertility After Crypotochidism; Male Obesity and Fertility; Fertility Issues among Transgender Individuals; Fertility Preservation in Pediatrics; Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS); Fertility Issues for Patients With Delayed Puberty (Constitutional Delay, Functional Delay, and Hypogonadotropism); Varicocele; Testis Development and Reproduction in Klinefelters Syndrome; and Fertility Issues Among Those With Disorders of Sex Development.