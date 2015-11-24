Reproductive Consequences of Pediatric Disease, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402446, 9780323402453

Reproductive Consequences of Pediatric Disease, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 44-4

1st Edition

Authors: Peter Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780323402453
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th November 2015
Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America is devoted to Reproductive Endocrinology.  Guest Editors Peter Lee, MD and Christopher P. Houk, MD have assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Fertility Among Females and Males with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (21-Hydroxylase Deficiency); Reproductive Issues for Turner Syndrome; Fertility and Reproduction Among Childhood Cancer Survivors; Fertility After Crypotochidism; Male Obesity and Fertility; Fertility Issues among Transgender Individuals; Fertility Preservation in Pediatrics; Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS); Fertility Issues for Patients With Delayed Puberty (Constitutional Delay, Functional Delay, and Hypogonadotropism); Varicocele; Testis Development and Reproduction in Klinefelters Syndrome; and Fertility Issues Among Those With Disorders of Sex Development.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402453
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402446

About the Authors

Peter Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology/Diabetes, Penn State Geisinger Health System, The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA

