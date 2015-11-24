Reproductive Consequences of Pediatric Disease, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America is devoted to Reproductive Endocrinology. Guest Editors Peter Lee, MD and Christopher P. Houk, MD have assembled a group of expert authors to review the following topics: Fertility Among Females and Males with Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (21-Hydroxylase Deficiency); Reproductive Issues for Turner Syndrome; Fertility and Reproduction Among Childhood Cancer Survivors; Fertility After Crypotochidism; Male Obesity and Fertility; Fertility Issues among Transgender Individuals; Fertility Preservation in Pediatrics; Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS); Fertility Issues for Patients With Delayed Puberty (Constitutional Delay, Functional Delay, and Hypogonadotropism); Varicocele; Testis Development and Reproduction in Klinefelters Syndrome; and Fertility Issues Among Those With Disorders of Sex Development.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323402453
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323402446
About the Authors
Peter Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Chief, Division of Pediatric Endocrinology/Diabetes, Penn State Geisinger Health System, The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA