Reproductive Biology of the Great Apes
1st Edition
Comparative and Biomedical Perspectives
Reproductive Biology of the Great Apes: Comparative and Biomedical Perspectives discusses the great ape reproduction. The book opens with the menstrual cycle of apes as a good foundation for the subject areas that follow.
Accordingly, Chapter 2 focuses on the endocrine changes during the stage of pregnancy among apes, specifically the hormonal changes in chimpanzee. Chapter 3 deals mainly on the condition postpartum amenorrhea. In Chapter 4, the reproductive and endocrine development – from fetal development, infancy, juvenile, to puberty – is discussed.
Chapters 5 and 6 thoroughly discuss the female and male ape’s genital tract and their secretions. The sole topic of Chapter 7 deals mainly with the comparative aspects of ape steroid hormone metabolism. Meanwhile, Chapter 8 tackles laboratory research on apes’ sexual behavior. The succeeding chapters talk about the chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan reproduction in the wild. Chapters 12 and 13 basically look upon the behaviors of the great apes, specifically intermale competition and sexual selection. The next chapters (14 and 15) look at the necessity of breeding and managing apes in captivity to ensure their continued survival. Lastly, Chapter 16 highlights the significance and great value of apes as models and comparative study in human reproduction. This book will be of great use to human physiologists, comparative anatomists and zoologists, primatologists, ape breeders, and biomedical scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Chapter 1 Menstrual Cycle of the Great Apes
I. Externally Visible Parameters of the Menstrual Cycle
II. Endocrinology
III. Cyclic Changes in Secondary Sex Organs
IV. Indices of Ovulation Time in Apes
V. Reproductive Senescence
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Endocrinology of Pregnancy in Apes
I. Introduction
II. Gestation in Apes
III. Hormonal Changes during Pregnancy
IV. Endocrinology of Labor
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Postpartum Amenorrhea and Behavior of Apes
I. Introduction
II. Duration of Postpartum Amenorrhea
III. Endocrinology of Postpartum Amenorrhea
IV. Mother-Infant Relations during Postpartum Amenorrhea
V. Discussion and Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 Reproductive and Endocrine Development in the Great Apes
Introduction
I. Fetal Development
II. Infancy
III. The Juvenile Period
IV. Puberty
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 The Female Ape Genital Tract and Its Secretions
I. Introduction
II. Gross Anatomy
III. Microanatomy
IV. Secretions of the Female Tract
V. Functional Anatomy
VI. Experimental Use
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 The Male Ape Genital Tract and Its Secretions
I. Introduction
II. Anatomy of the Male Reproductive Tract
III. Genital Tract Secretions
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Comparative Aspects of Ape Steroid Hormone Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Testes
III. The Ovaries
IV. The Adrenal
V. The Fetoplacental Unit
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 8 Laboratory Research on Sexual Behavior of the Great Apes
I. Introduction
II. The Ontogeny of Sexual Behavior in Chimpanzees
III. Estrus and the Hormonal Regulation of Sexual Behavior
IV. Laboratory and Field Research
V. Sexual Responsiveness in the Great Apes
VI. Hormones and Sexual Behavior of the Great Apes
VII. Sexual Attractivity, Proceptivity, and Receptivity of the Great Apes in the Laboratory
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Chimpanzee Reproduction in the Wild
I. Introduction
II. Reproductive History
III. Sexual Behavior
IV. Competition and Partner Preferences
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Gorilla Reproduction in the Wild
Introduction
I. Reproductive History
II. Sexual Behavior
III. Competition and Partner Preferences
References
Chapter 11 Orangutan Reproduction in the Wild
I. Reproductive History
II. Sexual Behavior
III. Competition and Partner Preferences
IV. Conclusions: The Orangutan Mating System
References
Chapter 12 Intermale Competition and the Reproductive Behavior of the Great Apes
Introduction
I. Social Organization
II. Competition between Males for Females
III. Reproductive Behavior
IV. Summary
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13 Sexual Selection in Man and The Great Apes
I. Introduction
II. What Is Sexual Selection?
III. The Evolution of Social Behavior in the Great Apes
IV. The Effect of Social Behavior on Sexual Selection in the Great Apes
V. What Can the Great Apes Tell Us about Man?
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Breeding Great Apes in Captivity
I. Introduction
II. Natural Breeding of the Great Apes
III. Contemporary Topics of Importance to Great Ape Breeding
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 15 Veterinary Management of Great Apes for Reproductive Biology
I. Introduction
II. Maintenance of the Great Apes as Experimental Models
III. Experimental Techniques in Conscious Apes
IV. Routine Experimental Techniques Requiring Anesthesia
V. Summary
References
Chapter 16 Great Apes as Models in Reproductive Biology
I. Comparative Aspects of Ape Reproduction
II. Considerations Governing the Use of Apes as Experimental Models
III. Advantageous Characteristics of Apes as Models
IV. Availability of Apes
V. Conclusion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149716