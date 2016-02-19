Reproductive Biology of the Great Apes: Comparative and Biomedical Perspectives discusses the great ape reproduction. The book opens with the menstrual cycle of apes as a good foundation for the subject areas that follow. Accordingly, Chapter 2 focuses on the endocrine changes during the stage of pregnancy among apes, specifically the hormonal changes in chimpanzee. Chapter 3 deals mainly on the condition postpartum amenorrhea. In Chapter 4, the reproductive and endocrine development – from fetal development, infancy, juvenile, to puberty – is discussed. Chapters 5 and 6 thoroughly discuss the female and male ape’s genital tract and their secretions. The sole topic of Chapter 7 deals mainly with the comparative aspects of ape steroid hormone metabolism. Meanwhile, Chapter 8 tackles laboratory research on apes’ sexual behavior. The succeeding chapters talk about the chimpanzee, gorilla, and orangutan reproduction in the wild. Chapters 12 and 13 basically look upon the behaviors of the great apes, specifically intermale competition and sexual selection. The next chapters (14 and 15) look at the necessity of breeding and managing apes in captivity to ensure their continued survival. Lastly, Chapter 16 highlights the significance and great value of apes as models and comparative study in human reproduction. This book will be of great use to human physiologists, comparative anatomists and zoologists, primatologists, ape breeders, and biomedical scientists.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Chapter 1 Menstrual Cycle of the Great Apes

I. Externally Visible Parameters of the Menstrual Cycle

II. Endocrinology

III. Cyclic Changes in Secondary Sex Organs

IV. Indices of Ovulation Time in Apes

V. Reproductive Senescence

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Endocrinology of Pregnancy in Apes

I. Introduction

II. Gestation in Apes

III. Hormonal Changes during Pregnancy

IV. Endocrinology of Labor

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Postpartum Amenorrhea and Behavior of Apes

I. Introduction

II. Duration of Postpartum Amenorrhea

III. Endocrinology of Postpartum Amenorrhea

IV. Mother-Infant Relations during Postpartum Amenorrhea

V. Discussion and Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 Reproductive and Endocrine Development in the Great Apes

Introduction

I. Fetal Development

II. Infancy

III. The Juvenile Period

IV. Puberty

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 The Female Ape Genital Tract and Its Secretions

I. Introduction

II. Gross Anatomy

III. Microanatomy

IV. Secretions of the Female Tract

V. Functional Anatomy

VI. Experimental Use

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 The Male Ape Genital Tract and Its Secretions

I. Introduction

II. Anatomy of the Male Reproductive Tract

III. Genital Tract Secretions

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Comparative Aspects of Ape Steroid Hormone Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. The Testes

III. The Ovaries

IV. The Adrenal

V. The Fetoplacental Unit

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 8 Laboratory Research on Sexual Behavior of the Great Apes

I. Introduction

II. The Ontogeny of Sexual Behavior in Chimpanzees

III. Estrus and the Hormonal Regulation of Sexual Behavior

IV. Laboratory and Field Research

V. Sexual Responsiveness in the Great Apes

VI. Hormones and Sexual Behavior of the Great Apes

VII. Sexual Attractivity, Proceptivity, and Receptivity of the Great Apes in the Laboratory

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Chimpanzee Reproduction in the Wild

I. Introduction

II. Reproductive History

III. Sexual Behavior

IV. Competition and Partner Preferences

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Gorilla Reproduction in the Wild

Introduction

I. Reproductive History

II. Sexual Behavior

III. Competition and Partner Preferences

References

Chapter 11 Orangutan Reproduction in the Wild

I. Reproductive History

II. Sexual Behavior

III. Competition and Partner Preferences

IV. Conclusions: The Orangutan Mating System

References

Chapter 12 Intermale Competition and the Reproductive Behavior of the Great Apes

Introduction

I. Social Organization

II. Competition between Males for Females

III. Reproductive Behavior

IV. Summary

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13 Sexual Selection in Man and The Great Apes

I. Introduction

II. What Is Sexual Selection?

III. The Evolution of Social Behavior in the Great Apes

IV. The Effect of Social Behavior on Sexual Selection in the Great Apes

V. What Can the Great Apes Tell Us about Man?

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 14 Breeding Great Apes in Captivity

I. Introduction

II. Natural Breeding of the Great Apes

III. Contemporary Topics of Importance to Great Ape Breeding

IV. Summary

References

Chapter 15 Veterinary Management of Great Apes for Reproductive Biology

I. Introduction

II. Maintenance of the Great Apes as Experimental Models

III. Experimental Techniques in Conscious Apes

IV. Routine Experimental Techniques Requiring Anesthesia

V. Summary

References

Chapter 16 Great Apes as Models in Reproductive Biology

I. Comparative Aspects of Ape Reproduction

II. Considerations Governing the Use of Apes as Experimental Models

III. Advantageous Characteristics of Apes as Models

IV. Availability of Apes

V. Conclusion

References

Index



