Reproductive Biology of Bats - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121956707, 9780080540535

Reproductive Biology of Bats

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth Crichton Philip Krutzsch
eBook ISBN: 9780080540535
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th June 2000
Page Count: 510
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
79.00
67.15
98.95
84.11
130.00
110.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Reproductive Biology of Bats presents the first comprehensive, in-depth review of the current knowledge and supporting literature concerning the behavior, anatomy, physiology and reproductive strategies of bats. These mammals, which occur world-wide and comprise a vast assemblage of species, have evolved unique and successful reproductive strategies through varied anatomical and physiological specialization. These are accompanied by individual and/or group behavioral interactions, usually in response to environmental mechanisms essential to their reproductive success.

Key Features

  • Is the first book devoted to the reproductive biology of bats
  • Contains in-depth reviews of the literature concerned with bat reproduction
  • Contributors are widely recognized specialists
  • Provides a powerful database for future research

Readership

Libraries of academic institutions; faculty, undergraduate and graduate students in biology, physiology, anatomy, ecology and evolutionary biology; libraries and professional staff of natural history museums; conservation and ecological research institutions and field stations; bat rehabitators, naturalists and mammalogists.

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080540535

About the Editor

Elizabeth Crichton

Elizabeth G. Crichton's lifetime fascination with the reproduction processes in bats is reflected in her many publications which describe the chronology of cycles in many North American and Australian species and also address the physiology of selected unique adaptations such as delayed implantation, delayed development and sperm storage. She is currently the Reproductive Physiology Lab Manager at the Center for Conservation and Research, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zooin Nebraska.

Affiliations and Expertise

Henry Doorly Zoo, Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.A.

Philip Krutzsch

Philip H. Krutzsch is Professor Emeritus, Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He is known for his investigations and publications on many aspects of the reproductive biology of bats with particular emphasis on the anatomy and physiology of the male and on sperm storage.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.

Reviews

"An excellent reference for those interested in bat biology." —ETHOLOGY (January 2002)

"...the depth of treatment in most chapters is astounding...and I think most behaviourists, particularly those who study sperm competition would benefit from reading much of the material presented here." —D.J. Hosken, Zoology Museum, University of Zurich-Irchel, in ANIMAL BEHAVIOR (2001)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.