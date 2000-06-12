Reproductive Biology of Bats
1st Edition
Description
The Reproductive Biology of Bats presents the first comprehensive, in-depth review of the current knowledge and supporting literature concerning the behavior, anatomy, physiology and reproductive strategies of bats. These mammals, which occur world-wide and comprise a vast assemblage of species, have evolved unique and successful reproductive strategies through varied anatomical and physiological specialization. These are accompanied by individual and/or group behavioral interactions, usually in response to environmental mechanisms essential to their reproductive success.
Key Features
- Is the first book devoted to the reproductive biology of bats
- Contains in-depth reviews of the literature concerned with bat reproduction
- Contributors are widely recognized specialists
- Provides a powerful database for future research
Readership
Libraries of academic institutions; faculty, undergraduate and graduate students in biology, physiology, anatomy, ecology and evolutionary biology; libraries and professional staff of natural history museums; conservation and ecological research institutions and field stations; bat rehabitators, naturalists and mammalogists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 12th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540535
About the Editor
Elizabeth Crichton
Elizabeth G. Crichton's lifetime fascination with the reproduction processes in bats is reflected in her many publications which describe the chronology of cycles in many North American and Australian species and also address the physiology of selected unique adaptations such as delayed implantation, delayed development and sperm storage. She is currently the Reproductive Physiology Lab Manager at the Center for Conservation and Research, Omaha's Henry Doorly Zooin Nebraska.
Affiliations and Expertise
Henry Doorly Zoo, Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.A.
Philip Krutzsch
Philip H. Krutzsch is Professor Emeritus, Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He is known for his investigations and publications on many aspects of the reproductive biology of bats with particular emphasis on the anatomy and physiology of the male and on sperm storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tucson, U.S.A.
Reviews
"An excellent reference for those interested in bat biology." —ETHOLOGY (January 2002)
"...the depth of treatment in most chapters is astounding...and I think most behaviourists, particularly those who study sperm competition would benefit from reading much of the material presented here." —D.J. Hosken, Zoology Museum, University of Zurich-Irchel, in ANIMAL BEHAVIOR (2001)