Reproductive and Hormonal Aspects of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444518019, 9780080460956

Reproductive and Hormonal Aspects of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Lockshin Ware Branch
eBook ISBN: 9780080460956
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444518019
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th December 2005
Page Count: 196
Table of Contents

Introduction The role of sex/gender in autoimmune disease Maternal-Fetal Aspects of Autoimmune Disease Fertility and Autoimmune Disease Pregnancy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Anitphospholipid syndrome Pregnancy in rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren syndrome and other rare autoimmune rheumatic Diseases A Bedside Perspective of Neonatal Lupus Use of anti-rheumatic drugs in Pregnancy Offspring of women with systemic autoimmune diseases Contraception in women with Autoimmune Diseases Common Gynecological Problems in Women with Autoimmune Disease The Climacteric and Osteoporosis in Women with Autoimmune Diseases

Description

This volume of the Handbook of Systemic Autoimmune Diseases series represents a medical collaboration focusing primarily on female aspects of rheumatic diseases. This collaboration recognizes the need to understand and optimally manage the care of women with autoimmune conditions that may affect their reproduction and hormonal status. This handbook will prove useful to clinicians and researchers alike. It covers practical points, ranging from which anti-rheumatic medications are safe in pregnancy to how to counsel women with scleroderma contemplating pregnancy.

Key Features

  • Authors share an academic interest in the unique relationship between being a woman and having an autoimmune disease
  • Touches on controversial topics, such as the mechanism of antiphospholipid-related fetal loss and whether or not non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents should be used in pregnancy
  • Includes critical and balanced reviews of the controversial association between autoimmune disease and female infertility

Readership

Maternal-fetal medicine specialists, obstetricians, gynecologists, pheumatologists, hematologists

Details

No. of pages:
196
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080460956
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444518019

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Lockshin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Hospital of Special Surgery, Barbara Volcker Centre, New York, U.S.A. Co-Director, Mary Kirkland Center for Lupus Research; Professor of Medicine and Obstetrics-Gynecology, Joan and Sanford Weill College of Medicine of Cornell University; Director,

Ware Branch Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Utah Salt Lake City, U.S.A.

