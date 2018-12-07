Reproductive Aging, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Declining Fertility With Reproductive Aging: How To Protect Your Patient’s Fertility By Knowing The Milestones
2. Onset Of The Menopause Transition: The Earliest Signs And Symptoms
3. Menstrual Cycle Changes As Women Approach The Final Menses: What Matters?
4. Menstrual Cycle Hormone Changes Associated With Reproductive Aging And How They May Relate To Symptoms
5. Vasomotor Symptoms Across The Menopause Transition: Differences Among Women
6. Cardiovascular Implications Of The Menopause Transition: Endogenous Sex Hormones And Vasomotor Symptoms
7. Depression During And After The Perimenopause: Impact Of Hormones, Genetics, And Environmental Determinants Of Disease
8. Sleep, Health, And Metabolism In Midlife Women And Menopause: Food For Thought
9. Bone Health During The Menopausal Transition And Beyond
10. Female Sexual Function At Midlife And Beyond
11. Physical Activity And Physical Function: Moving And Aging
12. Genitourinary Changes With Aging
13. Cognitive Changes With Reproductive Aging, Perimenopause, And Menopause
Description
In consultation with Consulting Editor Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Santor and Dr. Kravitz have put together an issue that comprehensively covers age-related changes in women. Their authors, from well-respected institutions, have contributed review articles on the following topics: Declining fertility with reproductive aging: How to protect your patient’s fertility by knowing the milestones; Onset of the transition into menopause: What are the earliest signs; Menstrual cycle changes as women approach the final menses: What matters; Menstrual cycle hormone changes and how they may link to symptoms; Symptom progression across the transition: Not all women are created equal; Cardiovascular implications of vasomotor symptoms and the menopausal transition; Depression and perimenopause :Hormones, genetics and environmental determinants of disease; Sleep, health, and metabolism: Food for thought; Bone health during the menopausal transition and beyond; Sexuality in midlife and beyond; Physical function –moving and aging; Genitourinary changes with aging; and Cognitive changes with reproductive aging, perimenopause, and menopause. Readers will come away with the latest clinical information they need to treat these patients and improve outcomes.
