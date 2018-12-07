Reproductive Aging, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 45-4

In consultation with Consulting Editor Dr. William Rayburn, Dr. Santor and Dr. Kravitz have put together an issue that comprehensively covers age-related changes in women. Their authors, from well-respected institutions, have contributed review articles on the following topics: Declining fertility with reproductive aging: How to protect your patient’s fertility by knowing the milestones; Onset of the transition into menopause: What are the earliest signs; Menstrual cycle changes as women approach the final menses: What matters; Menstrual cycle hormone changes and how they may link to symptoms; Symptom progression across the transition: Not all women are created equal; Cardiovascular implications of vasomotor symptoms and the menopausal transition; Depression and perimenopause :Hormones, genetics and environmental determinants of disease; Sleep, health, and metabolism: Food for thought; Bone health during the menopausal transition and beyond; Sexuality in midlife and beyond; Physical function –moving and aging; Genitourinary changes with aging; and Cognitive changes with reproductive aging, perimenopause, and menopause. Readers will come away with the latest clinical information they need to treat these patients and improve outcomes.