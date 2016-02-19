Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V5
1st Edition
Molluscs: Pelecypods and Lesser Classes
Editors: Arthur Giese
eBook ISBN: 9780323152709
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1979
Page Count: 388
Description
Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates Volume V, Molluscs: Pelecypods and Lesser Classes presents valuable insights on the early evolution of molluscan reproductive biology. It discusses the asexual reproduction, sexual reproduction capacity, and developmental stages of pelecypods and the remaining smaller classes, including aplacophora, polyplacophora, and monoplacophora. One chapter in this volume provides a broad overview of the knowledge and problems on oyster reproductive biology.
This book is ideal for marine biologists and researchers, reproductive biologists, and developmental biologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Obituary
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Aplacophora
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Asexual Reproduction
1.3 Sexual Reproduction
1.4 Development
1.5 Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Polyplacophora
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Asexual Reproduction
2.3 Sexual Reproduction
2.4 Development
References
Chapter 3 Monoplacophora
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Asexual Reproduction
3.3 Sexual Reproduction
3.4 Postembryonic Development
References
Chapter 4 Scaphopoda
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Asexual Reproduction
4.3 Sexual Reproduction
4.4 Development
References
Chapter 5 Pelecypoda (Excluding Ostreidae)
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Asexual Reproduction
5.3 Sexual Reproduction
5.4 Development
References
Chapter 6 Pelecypoda: Ostreidae
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sexual Reproduction
6.3 Development
6.4 Setting (Spatfall or Settlement)
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Taxonomic Index
About the Editor
Arthur Giese
