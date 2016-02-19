Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V5 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122825057, 9780323152709

Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V5

1st Edition

Molluscs: Pelecypods and Lesser Classes

Editors: Arthur Giese
eBook ISBN: 9780323152709
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th October 1979
Page Count: 388
Description

Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates Volume V, Molluscs: Pelecypods and Lesser Classes presents valuable insights on the early evolution of molluscan reproductive biology. It discusses the asexual reproduction, sexual reproduction capacity, and developmental stages of pelecypods and the remaining smaller classes, including aplacophora, polyplacophora, and monoplacophora. One chapter in this volume provides a broad overview of the knowledge and problems on oyster reproductive biology.
This book is ideal for marine biologists and researchers, reproductive biologists, and developmental biologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Obituary

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Aplacophora

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Asexual Reproduction

1.3 Sexual Reproduction

1.4 Development

1.5 Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Polyplacophora

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Asexual Reproduction

2.3 Sexual Reproduction

2.4 Development

References

Chapter 3 Monoplacophora

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Asexual Reproduction

3.3 Sexual Reproduction

3.4 Postembryonic Development

References

Chapter 4 Scaphopoda

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Asexual Reproduction

4.3 Sexual Reproduction

4.4 Development

References

Chapter 5 Pelecypoda (Excluding Ostreidae)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Asexual Reproduction

5.3 Sexual Reproduction

5.4 Development

References

Chapter 6 Pelecypoda: Ostreidae

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sexual Reproduction

6.3 Development

6.4 Setting (Spatfall or Settlement)

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Taxonomic Index




About the Editor

Arthur Giese

