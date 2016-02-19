Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122825026, 9780323154352

Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V2

1st Edition

Entoprocts and Lesser Coelomates

Editors: Arthur Giese
eBook ISBN: 9780323154352
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1975
Page Count: 358
Description

Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates, Volume II: Entoprocts and Lesser Coelomates focuses on the reproduction of smaller groups of marine metazoans. It is organized into nine chapters; each chapter is devoted to a specific marine metazoan. The asexual and sexual reproduction and developmental stages of entoprocta, tardigrada, priapulida, sipuncula, pogonophora, chaetognatha, hemichordata, tunicata, and cephalochordate are discussed.
This book is ideal for marine invertebrate researchers, scientists, and reproduction experts.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Entoprocta

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Asexual Reproduction

1.3 Sexual Reproduction

1.4 Development

1.5 References

Chapter 2 Tardigrada

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Asexual Reproduction

2.3 Sexual Reproduction

2.4 Development

2.5 References

Chapter 3 Priapulida

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Asexual Reproduction

3.3 Sexual Reproduction

3.4 Development

3.5 References

Chapter 4 Sipuncula

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Asexual Reproduction

4.3 Sexual Reproduction

4.4 Development

4.5 References

Chapter 5 Pogonophora

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Asexual Reproduction

5.3 Sexual Reproduction

5.4 Development

5.5 References

Chapter 6 Chaetognatha

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Asexual Reproduction

6.3 Sexual Reproduction

6.4 Development

6.5 Conclusion

6.6 References

Chapter 7 Hemichordata

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enteropneusta

7.3 Pterobranchia

7.4 Conclusions

7.5 References

Chapter 8 Chordata: Tunicata

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Asexual Reproduction

8.3 Sexual Reproduction

8.4 Development

8.5 Bibliography

Chapter 9 Chordata: Acrania (Cephalochordata)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asexual Reproduction

9.3 Sexual Reproduction

9.4 Development

9.5 Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

Taxonomic Index




About the Editor

Arthur Giese

