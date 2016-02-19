Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates V2
1st Edition
Entoprocts and Lesser Coelomates
Editors: Arthur Giese
eBook ISBN: 9780323154352
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1975
Page Count: 358
Description
Reproduction of Marine Invertebrates, Volume II: Entoprocts and Lesser Coelomates focuses on the reproduction of smaller groups of marine metazoans. It is organized into nine chapters; each chapter is devoted to a specific marine metazoan. The asexual and sexual reproduction and developmental stages of entoprocta, tardigrada, priapulida, sipuncula, pogonophora, chaetognatha, hemichordata, tunicata, and cephalochordate are discussed.
This book is ideal for marine invertebrate researchers, scientists, and reproduction experts.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Entoprocta
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Asexual Reproduction
1.3 Sexual Reproduction
1.4 Development
1.5 References
Chapter 2 Tardigrada
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Asexual Reproduction
2.3 Sexual Reproduction
2.4 Development
2.5 References
Chapter 3 Priapulida
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Asexual Reproduction
3.3 Sexual Reproduction
3.4 Development
3.5 References
Chapter 4 Sipuncula
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Asexual Reproduction
4.3 Sexual Reproduction
4.4 Development
4.5 References
Chapter 5 Pogonophora
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Asexual Reproduction
5.3 Sexual Reproduction
5.4 Development
5.5 References
Chapter 6 Chaetognatha
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Asexual Reproduction
6.3 Sexual Reproduction
6.4 Development
6.5 Conclusion
6.6 References
Chapter 7 Hemichordata
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Enteropneusta
7.3 Pterobranchia
7.4 Conclusions
7.5 References
Chapter 8 Chordata: Tunicata
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Asexual Reproduction
8.3 Sexual Reproduction
8.4 Development
8.5 Bibliography
Chapter 9 Chordata: Acrania (Cephalochordata)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Asexual Reproduction
9.3 Sexual Reproduction
9.4 Development
9.5 Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Taxonomic Index
