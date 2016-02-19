Reproduction of Eukaryotic Cells
1st Edition
Reproduction of Eukaryotic Cells organizes in a single source the principal facts and observations on the cell life cycle and reproduction of eukaryotic cells. The aim is to increase the overall understanding of how these cells reproduce themselves and how this reproduction is regulated. The book begins with a discussion of the sections of the cell cycle and regulation of cell reproduction.
Separate chapters on cell growth, cell synchrony, the G1 period, S period, and G2 period follow. Subsequent chapters are devoted to activities during cell division; cell cycle changes in surface morphology; the role of cyclic AMP (cAMP) and cyclic GMP (cGMP) in regulation of cell reproduction; and changes in nuclear proteins, RNA synthesis, and enzyme activities during the cell cycle. The final chapter covers the genetic analysis of the cell cycle.
Preface
1 Introduction
Sections of the Cell Cycle
Regulation of Cell Reproduction
2 Cell Growth through the Cycle
Fission Yeast (Schizosaccharomyces pombe)
Amoeba proteus
Tetrahymena pyriformis
Mouse Fibroblast
Conclusions
3 Cell Synchrony
Natural Synchrony
Experimentally Derived Synchrony
4 The G1 Period
Variableness of G1
Relation of Cell Growth to the Length of G1
Control of Cell Reproduction in G1
Requirements for Protein and RNA Synthesis to Complete G1
Preparation for DNA Synthesis
5 Initiation of the S Period
Role of Nuclear-Cytoplasmic Interactions in DNA Synthesis
Intranuclear Site of Initiation and Continuation of DNA Synthesis
6 The S Period
The Number of Replicating Units (Replicons)
Minimum Number of Replicon Families
Apparent Change in the Number of Origins of Replication in Relation to Development
The Ordering of DNA Replication
Requirements for Protein and RNA Synthesis during the S Period
The Length of the S Period in Cells of Different Ploidies
7 The G2 Period
Preparation for Mitosis
Arrest of the Cycle in G2
Requirements for Protein and RNA Syntheses during G2
The G2 to D Transition
8 Activities during Cell Division
RNA Synthesis during Mitosis
Protein Synthesis during Mitosis
Reversible Shift of Nuclear RNA and Protein to the Cytoplasm during Mitosis
9 Cell Surface Changes during the Cycle
Morphological Changes
Chemical Changes of the Plasma Membrane
Plant Lectin Binding and Cell Agglutinability
10 Cyclic AMP, Cyclic GMP, and Cell Reproduction
cAMP and the Cell Cycle
Effects of Experimentally Induced Increases in Intracellular cAMP on Cell Growth
Cyclic Nucleotides and the Imposition and Release of G1 Arrest
Regulation of cAMP Levels in Cells
11 Nuclear Proteins and the Cell Cycle
Histones
Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins
12 RNA Synthesis and the Cell Cycle
Text
13 Patterns of Enzyme Activities through the Cell Cycle
Text
14 The Genetics of the Cell Cycle
How Much of the Genome Is Specifically Concerned with the Cell Cycle?
Genetic Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Yeast
Genetic Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Mammalian Cells
The Concept of Regulatory Genes for Cell Reproduction
Final Comment
Bibliography
Index
187
- 187
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
28th January 1976
- 28th January 1976
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780323160520
- 9780323160520
David M. Prescott
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF MOLECULAR, CELLULAR AND DEVELOPMENTAL BIOLOGY UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO BOULDER, COLORADO