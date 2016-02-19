Reproduction of Eukaryotic Cells organizes in a single source the principal facts and observations on the cell life cycle and reproduction of eukaryotic cells. The aim is to increase the overall understanding of how these cells reproduce themselves and how this reproduction is regulated. The book begins with a discussion of the sections of the cell cycle and regulation of cell reproduction. Separate chapters on cell growth, cell synchrony, the G1 period, S period, and G2 period follow. Subsequent chapters are devoted to activities during cell division; cell cycle changes in surface morphology; the role of cyclic AMP (cAMP) and cyclic GMP (cGMP) in regulation of cell reproduction; and changes in nuclear proteins, RNA synthesis, and enzyme activities during the cell cycle. The final chapter covers the genetic analysis of the cell cycle.

1 Introduction

Sections of the Cell Cycle

Regulation of Cell Reproduction

2 Cell Growth through the Cycle

Fission Yeast (Schizosaccharomyces pombe)

Amoeba proteus

Tetrahymena pyriformis

Mouse Fibroblast

Conclusions

3 Cell Synchrony

Natural Synchrony

Experimentally Derived Synchrony

4 The G1 Period

Variableness of G1

Relation of Cell Growth to the Length of G1

Control of Cell Reproduction in G1

Requirements for Protein and RNA Synthesis to Complete G1

Preparation for DNA Synthesis

5 Initiation of the S Period

Role of Nuclear-Cytoplasmic Interactions in DNA Synthesis

Intranuclear Site of Initiation and Continuation of DNA Synthesis

6 The S Period

The Number of Replicating Units (Replicons)

Minimum Number of Replicon Families

Apparent Change in the Number of Origins of Replication in Relation to Development

The Ordering of DNA Replication

Requirements for Protein and RNA Synthesis during the S Period

The Length of the S Period in Cells of Different Ploidies

7 The G2 Period

Preparation for Mitosis

Arrest of the Cycle in G2

Requirements for Protein and RNA Syntheses during G2

The G2 to D Transition

8 Activities during Cell Division

RNA Synthesis during Mitosis

Protein Synthesis during Mitosis

Reversible Shift of Nuclear RNA and Protein to the Cytoplasm during Mitosis

9 Cell Surface Changes during the Cycle

Morphological Changes

Chemical Changes of the Plasma Membrane

Plant Lectin Binding and Cell Agglutinability

10 Cyclic AMP, Cyclic GMP, and Cell Reproduction

cAMP and the Cell Cycle

Effects of Experimentally Induced Increases in Intracellular cAMP on Cell Growth

Cyclic Nucleotides and the Imposition and Release of G1 Arrest

Regulation of cAMP Levels in Cells

11 Nuclear Proteins and the Cell Cycle

Histones

Nonhistone Nuclear Proteins

12 RNA Synthesis and the Cell Cycle

13 Patterns of Enzyme Activities through the Cell Cycle

14 The Genetics of the Cell Cycle

How Much of the Genome Is Specifically Concerned with the Cell Cycle?

Genetic Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Yeast

Genetic Analysis of the Cell Cycle in Mammalian Cells

The Concept of Regulatory Genes for Cell Reproduction

Final Comment

