Reproduction in Domestic Animals
4th Edition
Description
A unique feature of this book is the focus on large, domestic animals. Previous editions were considered the "Bible" of reproductive physiology. It covers basic, large animal reproductive physiology, provides species-specific information and is suitable as a textbook for upper-division courses.
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and graduate students and researchers in animal science and endocrinology
Table of Contents
Role of the Nervous System in Reproduction. Gonadotropins. Biochemistry and Physiology of the Gonadal Hormones. Folliculogenesis. Spermatogenesis. Male Reproductive Organs and Semen. Artificial Insemination. Fertilization, Early Development, and Embryo Transfer. The Development of the Conceptus and Its Relationship to the Uterus. Hormonal Mechanisms in Pregnancy and Parturition. Mammary Gland Development and Lactation. Reproduction in Horses. Reproduction in Cattle. Reproduction in the Pig. Reproduction in the Sheep and Goat. Reproduction in the Dog and Cat. Reproduction in Poultry. Nutritional Influences on Reproduction. Genetic Variation and Improvement in Reproduction. Influence of Infectious Diseases on Reproduction. Each chapter includes references. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 20th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571096
About the Editor
Perry Cupps
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Davis, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This book is highly recommended especially to academicians and theriogenologists." --JOURNAL OF AMERICAN VETERINARY ASSOCIATION