Reproduction and Development
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 15: Reproduction and Development covers the proceedings of the symposia of the 28th International Congress of Physiology. The book discusses several studies related to reproduction and development. The opening chapter discusses findings in reproductive neuroendocrinology, while the second chapter covers stimulatory and inhibitory analogs of LH-RH. The succeeding chapters are organized into four parts based on the topic of the papers. Part 1 deals with the role of the hypothalamus in the regulation of LH and FSH secretion, and Part 2 tackles gonadotropic and steroid hormone receptors. Part 3 explains reproduction and development, and Part 4 deals with contraception. Researchers and professionals concerned with reproduction and development will find this book a great reference materials.
Table of Contents
Foreword
New Findings in Reproductive Neuroendocrinology
Stimulatory and Inhibitory Analogs of LH-RH
The Role of the Hypothalamus in the Regulation of LH and FSH Secretion
Extrahypothalamic Neuro-Hormonal Control of Gonadotropin and Prolactin Secretion in Rats
Brain Amines and Hypothalamic Control of Pituitary Gonadotropic Secretion
Vascular Communications between the Brain and the Anterior Pituitary Gland
LH Secretion during Long-Term Exposure of Pituitary Glands to LH-RH
Concluding Remarks on the Role of the Hypothalamus in the Regulation of LH and FSH Secretion
Gonadotropic and Steroid Hormone Receptors
Selective Binding of Gonadotrphins and theCcontrol of Follicular Growth and Atresia
Steroid Receptors in the Brain
Concluding Remarks on the Gonadotropic and Steroid Hormone Receptors
Reproduction and Development
Reproduction and Development. Introduction
Hormones and Sex-Specific Brain Development
Sexual Dimorphism in the Preoptic Area
Major Secretory Proteins of the Prostate and Epididymis
Evidence for Extensive Physiologic Degeneration of Adrenergic Nerves in the Human Myometrium during Pregnancy
Concluding Remarks on Reproduction and Development
Contraception
Pituitary-Ovarian Function after Discontinuation of Long-Term Hormonal Contraception
The Relative Benefits and Risks of Hormonal Contraception with Particular Reference to Developing Countries
Endocrine Effects of Combined Oral Contraceptive Preparations
Concluding Remarks on Contraception
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483157504