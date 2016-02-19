Reproduction and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080273365, 9781483157504

Reproduction and Development

1st Edition

Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980

Editors: B. Flerkó G. Sétáló L. Tima
eBook ISBN: 9781483157504
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 204
Description

Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 15: Reproduction and Development covers the proceedings of the symposia of the 28th International Congress of Physiology. The book discusses several studies related to reproduction and development. The opening chapter discusses findings in reproductive neuroendocrinology, while the second chapter covers stimulatory and inhibitory analogs of LH-RH. The succeeding chapters are organized into four parts based on the topic of the papers. Part 1 deals with the role of the hypothalamus in the regulation of LH and FSH secretion, and Part 2 tackles gonadotropic and steroid hormone receptors. Part 3 explains reproduction and development, and Part 4 deals with contraception. Researchers and professionals concerned with reproduction and development will find this book a great reference materials.

Table of Contents


Foreword

New Findings in Reproductive Neuroendocrinology

Stimulatory and Inhibitory Analogs of LH-RH

The Role of the Hypothalamus in the Regulation of LH and FSH Secretion

Extrahypothalamic Neuro-Hormonal Control of Gonadotropin and Prolactin Secretion in Rats

Brain Amines and Hypothalamic Control of Pituitary Gonadotropic Secretion

Vascular Communications between the Brain and the Anterior Pituitary Gland

LH Secretion during Long-Term Exposure of Pituitary Glands to LH-RH

Concluding Remarks on the Role of the Hypothalamus in the Regulation of LH and FSH Secretion

Gonadotropic and Steroid Hormone Receptors

Selective Binding of Gonadotrphins and theCcontrol of Follicular Growth and Atresia

Steroid Receptors in the Brain

Concluding Remarks on the Gonadotropic and Steroid Hormone Receptors

Reproduction and Development

Reproduction and Development. Introduction

Hormones and Sex-Specific Brain Development

Sexual Dimorphism in the Preoptic Area

Major Secretory Proteins of the Prostate and Epididymis

Evidence for Extensive Physiologic Degeneration of Adrenergic Nerves in the Human Myometrium during Pregnancy

Concluding Remarks on Reproduction and Development

Contraception

Pituitary-Ovarian Function after Discontinuation of Long-Term Hormonal Contraception

The Relative Benefits and Risks of Hormonal Contraception with Particular Reference to Developing Countries

Endocrine Effects of Combined Oral Contraceptive Preparations

Concluding Remarks on Contraception

Index

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157504

