Reprocessing and Recycling of Spent Nuclear Fuel
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy
- Preface
- Part One: Introductory issues and future challenges
- 1: Introduction to the reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Options for spent fuel management (store, dispose, recycle)
- 1.3 Technology overview
- 1.4 Historical development of reprocessing
- 1.5 Survey of modern PUREX-based reprocessing
- 1.6 Basic introduction to the chemistry
- 1.7 Prospects for the future
- 2: Role of recycling in advanced nuclear fuel cycles
- Abstract
- 2.1 Sustainability as a driving force for developing advanced fuel cycles
- 2.2 Potential improvements of nuclear energy within the environmental field
- 2.3 Potential improvements within the societal field
- 2.4 Potential improvement with regard to fuel cycle economics
- 2.5 Roadmap toward a sustainable advanced fuel cycle
- 2.6 Conclusions
- 3: Key challenges in advanced reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 3.1 Rationale
- 3.2 Advanced actinide management options
- 3.3 Advanced reprocessing options
- 3.4 Lanthanides/actinides separation
- 3.5 Basic studies
- 3.6 Scale-up
- 3.7 Waste treatment
- 3.8 The multidisciplinary aspect
- 4: Safety and security issues in the reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels for advanced fuel cycles
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Understanding the need for regulating the reprocessing and recycling of spent fuel
- 4.3 Legal framework governing the use of nuclear energy
- 4.4 Roles and responsibilities
- 4.5 Regulation
- 4.6 Standards and expectations
- 4.7 Advanced fuel cycle challenges
- 4.8 Conclusions
- 1: Introduction to the reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels
- Part Two: Advances in aqueous separation processes
- 5: Current headend technologies and future developments in the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Current practices
- 5.3 Potential developments to meet future challenges
- 5.4 Summary and future developments
- 6: Process engineering and design for spent nuclear fuel reprocessing and recycling plants
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Principles of nuclear process engineering
- 6.3 Plant design and engineering
- 6.4 Advances in solvent-extraction equipment
- 6.5 Multiscale modeling and simulation
- 6.6 Current and future trends in design for nuclear fuel reprocessing plants
- 7: The use of organic extractants in solvent extraction processes in the partitioning of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Overview of partitioning processes
- 7.3 Overview of speciation techniques
- 7.4 Review of speciation studies
- 7.5 Conclusions and outlook
- 8: Radiation chemistry in the reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction to radiation chemistry
- 8.2 Examples of radiation chemical effects on solvent extraction ligands
- 8.3 Conclusions and commentary
- 9: Reprocessing of spent fast reactor nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Differences between thermal and fast reactor spent fuel reprocessing
- 9.3 Adaptation of the PUREX process for high plutonium bearing spent fuels
- 9.4 Additional considerations in the design of fast reactor fuel reprocessing plants
- 9.5 Status of fast reactor spent fuel reprocessing
- 9.6 Recent developments in aqueous processes for spent fast reactor fuel reprocessing
- 9.7 Future development and deployment of the closed fuel cycle in India
- 9.8 Conclusion
- 10: Minor actinide separations in the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels: recent advances in Europe
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Overview of European partitioning projects within the Framework Programmes FP3 to FP7
- 10.3 Neptunium
- 10.4 Trivalent actinide separation: challenges, key separations chemistry, and strategies to be adopted
- 10.5 Overview and status of DIAMEX processes
- 10.6 Overview and status of SANEX process development including SANEX variants
- 10.7 Overview and status of GANEX process development
- 10.8 Overview and status of EXAm process development
- 10.9 Future trends
- 11: Minor actinide separation in the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels: recent advances in the United States
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Significance of minor actinide separation
- 11.3 General approaches to minor actinide separation
- 11.4 Advanced TALSPEAK
- 11.5 Actinide-lanthanide separation process concept
- 11.6 Exploiting high oxidation states of americium
- 11.7 Conclusions
- 12: Advanced thermal denitration conversion processes for aqueous-based reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 History and concepts for improvement
- 12.3 Process chemistry
- 12.4 Process equipment and operation
- 12.5 Conversion of UO3 to UO2
- 12.6 Product characteristics
- 12.7 Co-conversion process comparisons
- 12.8 Future trends
- 13: The coprecipitation and conversion of mixed actinide oxalates for aqueous-based reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Plutonium oxalate precipitation and decomposition
- 13.3 Coprecipitation of mixed oxalates
- 13.4 Decomposition of coprecipitated oxalates to the oxides
- 13.5 Developments in the application of the coprecipitation process
- 13.6 Summary
- 14: Gelation and other innovative conversion processes for aqueous-based reprocessing and recycling of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 14.1 Motivation
- 14.2 History and overview
- 14.3 Fuel concepts
- 14.4 Sol-gel techniques
- 14.5 Water extraction process (ORNL process)
- 14.6 External gelation
- 14.7 Internal gelation
- 14.8 Total gelation
- 14.9 Weak acid resin process
- 14.10 Direct coagulation casting
- 14.11 Conclusions
- 14.12 Present state and outlook
- 5: Current headend technologies and future developments in the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels
- Part Three: Pyrochemical processes
- 15: International developments in electrorefining technologies for pyrochemical processing of spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- Acknowledgement
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Molten salt technologies
- 15.3 Status of electrorefining
- 15.4 International programs
- 15.5 Future directions and outlook
- 16: Oxide electroreduction and other processes for pyrochemical processing of spent nuclear fuels: Developments in Korea
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Overview of DUPIC process
- 16.3 Role of pyroprocessing in the fuel cycle; advantages and disadvantages of pyroprocessing
- 16.4 Fundamentals of molten salts separations
- 16.5 Introduction to the pyrochemical process
- 16.6 Headend and oxide-reduction process
- 16.7 Transuranic separations
- 16.8 Waste treatment
- 16.9 Facilities for engineering-scale development of the Korean pyroprocess
- 16.10 Future trends
- 17: Pyrochemical processes for recovery of actinides from spent nuclear fuels
- Abstract
- 17.1 Pyrochemical reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels
- 17.2 Electrochemical studies of actinides in molten salts
- 17.3 Electrorefining process using solid aluminum electrodes
- 17.4 Summary and future trends
- 18: Pyrochemical fuel cycle technologies for processing of spent nuclear fuels: Developments in Japan
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Role of pyrochemical processing in the Japanese fuel cycle scenario; synergy of aqueous reprocessing and pyroreprocessing
- 18.3 Pyroreprocessing process development
- 18.4 Pyropartitioning process development
- 18.5 Waste management
- 18.6 Basic studies
- 18.7 Applications to processing damaged core (corium) for Fukushima remediation
- 15: International developments in electrorefining technologies for pyrochemical processing of spent nuclear fuels
- Part Four: Implementation of advanced closed fuel cycles
- 19: Development of closed nuclear fuel cycles in the United States
- Abstract
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Future fuel cycle development requirements
- 19.3 U.S. Fuel Cycle Technologies program
- 19.4 Future trends
- 20: Development of closed nuclear fuel cycles in China
- Abstract
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Recycling strategy for spent nuclear fuel
- 20.3 Development of reprocessing technology
- 20.4 Separation of minor actinides
- 20.5 Development of pyrochemical reprocessing
- 20.6 Conclusions
- 21: Development of closed nuclear fuel cycles in Korea
- Abstract
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Future nuclear fuel cycle development requirements in Korea
- 21.3 Overview of the Korean R&D program and recent key highlights
- 21.4 Future trends
- 22: Development of closed nuclear fuel cycles in Japan
- Abstract
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Impact of severe accident at Fukushima
- 22.3 Future nuclear fuel cycle development requirements in Japan
- 22.4 Role of R&D, overview of R&D program, and recent key highlights
- 22.5 Future trends
- 23: Proliferation resistance, used fuel and multinational approaches to the provision of fuel cycle services
- Abstract
- 23.1 Introduction
- 23.2 Basics of the nuclear fuel cycle and its regulation
- 23.3 Major nuclear proliferation scenarios involving state-based threats
- 23.4 Major nuclear security scenarios involving non-state based threats
- 23.5 The potential of technical means to increase the proliferation resistance of used fuel
- 23.6 The limitations of technical means to increase the proliferation resistance of used fuel
- 23.7 Multinational approaches to the provision of fuel cycle services
- 23.8 International ownership and management of fuel cycle facilities
- 23.9 Benefits of multinational approaches to the provision of fuel cycle services for nuclear non-proliferation
- 23.10 Internationalizing the management of used fuel
- 23.11 Conclusions and the future
- 24: Developments in reprocessing of spent nuclear fuels for the thorium fuel cycle
- Abstract
- 24.1 Introduction
- 24.2 Virgin thorium production
- 24.3 Thorium fuel manufacturing
- 24.4 Thorium fuel cycle back end
- 24.5 Non-aqueous techniques
- 24.6 General considerations
- 19: Development of closed nuclear fuel cycles in the United States
- Index
Description
Reprocessing and Recycling of Spent Nuclear Fuel presents an authoritative overview of spent fuel reprocessing, considering future prospects for advanced closed fuel cycles. Part One introduces the recycling and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel, reviewing past and current technologies, the possible implications of Generation IV nuclear reactors, and associated safely and security issues. Parts Two and Three focus on aqueous-based reprocessing methods and pyrochemical methods, while final chapters consider the cross-cutting aspects of engineering and process chemistry and the potential for implementation of advanced closed fuel cycles in different parts of the world.
Key Features
- Expert introduction to the recycling and reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel
- Detailed overview of past and current technologies, the possible implications of Generation IV nuclear reactors, and associated safely and security issues
- A lucid exploration of aqueous-based reprocessing methods and pyrochemical methods
Readership
R&D professionals and postgraduate working on the separation and recycling of spent nuclear fuel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 684
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 1st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422174
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422129
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robin Taylor Editor
Robin J. Taylor, National Nuclear Laboratory, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Nuclear Laboratory, UK