Representative Volume Elements and Unit Cells

Shuguang Li, Professor of Aerospace Composites, the Institute for Aerospace Technology, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham, UK. He was awarded BEng and MEng from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics (NUAA), China in 1982 and 1984, respectively. His first academic career was at NUAA between 1984 and1988 as a lecturer. He then obtained his PhD from the University of Manchester in 1993. He returned back to his academic track as a lecturer at the University of Manchester in 1995 and was appointed to his present position in 2012. Professor Li was one of the two advisors to the 2nd World Wide Failure Exercise for Polymer Composites (on 3D failure theories). He is one of the organisers for the 3rd Exercise of the same (on damage theories). The outcomes have been published in Journal of Composite Materials. He is on the editorial board of the International Journal of Mechanical Sciences. He is a visiting professor of NUAA and Zhejiang University, China. He is one of the Qinling Experts at AVIC Aircraft Strength Research Institute and a Technical Advisor to Sinoma Science and Technology, China. Professor Li has published well over 100 academic papers, most of them in highly reputable international journals. His main research interest is in the area of analysis of composite materials and structures, in particular, on modelling damage and failure, micromechanics and material characterization. As an outcome of his research on micromechanical modelling of composites, a piece of software UnitCells© has been commercialized which offers material scientists and structural designers a useful tool for characterisation of composites in terms of effective elastic properties as well as strength properties.