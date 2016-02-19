Representations of Lie Groups, Kyoto, Hiroshima, 1986 contains the proceedings of a symposium on "Analysis on Homogeneous Spaces and Representations of Lie Groups" held on September 1-6, 1986 in Japan. The symposium provided a forum for discussing Lie groups and covered topics ranging from geometric constructions of representations to the irreducibility of discrete series representations for semisimple symmetric spaces. A classification theory of prehomogeneous vector spaces is also described.

Comprised of 22 chapters, this volume first considers the characteristic varieties of certain modules over the enveloping algebra of a semisimple Lie algebra, such as highest weight modules and primitive quotients. The reader is then introduced to multiplicity one theorems for generalized Gelfand-Graev representations of semisimple Lie groups and Whittaker models for the discrete series. Subsequent chapters focus on Lie algebra cohomology and holomorphic continuation of generalized Jacquet integrals; the generalized Geroch conjecture; algebraic structures on virtual characters of a semisimple Lie group; and fundamental groups of semisimple symmetric spaces. The book concludes with an analysis of the boundedness of certain unitarizable Harish-Chandra modules.

This monograph will appeal to students, specialists, and researchers in the field of pure mathematics.