Representations of *-Algebras, Locally Compact Groups, and Banach *-Algebraic Bundles, Volume 2
1st Edition
Banach *-Algebraic Bundles, Induced Representations, and the Generalized Mackey Analysis
Table of Contents
OF VOLUME 2: Banach -Algebraic Bundles and Their Representations. Compact Groups. Abelian Groups and Commutative Banach -Algebraic Bundles. Induced Representations and the Imprimitivity Theorem. The Generalized Mackey Analysis. Bibliography.
Description
This is an all-encompassing and exhaustive exposition of the theory of infinite-dimensional Unitary Representations of Locally Compact Groups and its generalization to representations of Banach algebras. The presentation is detailed, accessible, and self-contained (except for some elementary knowledge in algebra, topology, and abstract measure theory). In the later chapters the reader is brought to the frontiers of present-day knowledge in the area of Mackey normal subgroup analysisand its generalization to the context of Banach *-Algebraic Bundles.
Readership
Graduate students and research mathematicians.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th April 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080874456
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122527227
Reviews
@qu:The authors have succeeded admirably, and these two volumes are a pleasure to read as well as being a valuable reference. [It] contains a valuable explanation of the relationship between representation theory and physics which every mathematician should be made aware of. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS @qu:There are many helpful remarks and asides throughout the text as well as extensive exercises and historical discussions at the end of each chapter. These two volumes are a valuable addition to anyone's library as well as a pleasurable avenue to representation theory. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEW @qu:The work is a most authoritative account of representation theory and Mackey's theory; it will no doubt become the standard work of references in thefield for years to come. @source:--MONATSHEFTE FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:These volumes have been prepared with great care. The exposition is clear and thorough. @source:--AMERICAN MATHEMATICAL MONTHLY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
J. Fell Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania
R. Doran Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Christian University