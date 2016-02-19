Representations of *-Algebras, Locally Compact Groups, and Banach *-Algebraic Bundles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122527227, 9780080874456

Representations of *-Algebras, Locally Compact Groups, and Banach *-Algebraic Bundles, Volume 2

1st Edition

Banach *-Algebraic Bundles, Induced Representations, and the Generalized Mackey Analysis

Editors: J. Fell R. Doran
eBook ISBN: 9780080874456
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122527227
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1988
Page Count: 752
Table of Contents

OF VOLUME 2: Banach -Algebraic Bundles and Their Representations. Compact Groups. Abelian Groups and Commutative Banach -Algebraic Bundles. Induced Representations and the Imprimitivity Theorem. The Generalized Mackey Analysis. Bibliography.

Description

This is an all-encompassing and exhaustive exposition of the theory of infinite-dimensional Unitary Representations of Locally Compact Groups and its generalization to representations of Banach algebras. The presentation is detailed, accessible, and self-contained (except for some elementary knowledge in algebra, topology, and abstract measure theory). In the later chapters the reader is brought to the frontiers of present-day knowledge in the area of Mackey normal subgroup analysisand its generalization to the context of Banach *-Algebraic Bundles.

Readership

Graduate students and research mathematicians.

@qu:The authors have succeeded admirably, and these two volumes are a pleasure to read as well as being a valuable reference. [It] contains a valuable explanation of the relationship between representation theory and physics which every mathematician should be made aware of. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS @qu:There are many helpful remarks and asides throughout the text as well as extensive exercises and historical discussions at the end of each chapter. These two volumes are a valuable addition to anyone's library as well as a pleasurable avenue to representation theory. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEW @qu:The work is a most authoritative account of representation theory and Mackey's theory; it will no doubt become the standard work of references in thefield for years to come. @source:--MONATSHEFTE FUR MATHEMATIK @qu:These volumes have been prepared with great care. The exposition is clear and thorough. @source:--AMERICAN MATHEMATICAL MONTHLY

J. Fell Editor

University of Pennsylvania

R. Doran Editor

Texas Christian University

