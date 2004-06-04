Representation in Mind - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080443942, 9780080540528

Representation in Mind, Volume 1

1st Edition

New Approaches to Mental Representation

Editors: Hugh Clapin Phillip Staines Peter Slezak
eBook ISBN: 9780080540528
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080443942
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 4th June 2004
Page Count: 270
Table of Contents

  • Introduction: Issues and Overview
  • Notes Toward a Structuralist Theory of Mental Representation - Gerard O'Brien and Jon Opie
  • Representation and Indication - Robert Cummins & Pierre Poirier
  • Representation and the Meaning of Life - W.D. Christensen & C.A. Hooker
  • The Dynamic Emergence of Representation - Mark H. Bickhard
  • New Norms For Teleosemantics - Timothy Schroeder
  • Representation and Experience - Frank Jackson
  • Phenomenal Qualities and Intermodal Perception - Ian Gold
  • On Folk Psychology and Mental Representation - Peter Godfrey-Smith
  • The World Gone Wrong? Images, Illusions, Mistakes and Misrepresentations - Peter Slezak
  • Representation, Reduction and Interdisciplinarity in the Sciences of Memory - John Sutton
  • Kant on Constructing Causal Representations - Patricia Kitcher

Description

'Representation in Mind' is the first book in the new series 'Perspectives on Cognitive Science' and includes well known contributors in the areas of philosophy of mind, psychology and cognitive science.

The papers in this volume offer new ideas, fresh approaches and new criticisms of old ideas. The papers deal in new ways with fundamental questions concerning the problem of mental representation that one contributor, Robert Cummins, has described as "THE problem in philosophy of mind for some time now". The editors' introductory overview considers the problem for which mental representation has been seen as an answer, sketching an influential framework, outlining some of the issues addressed and then providing an overview of the papers.

Issues include: the relation between mental representation and public, non-mental representation; misrepresentation; the role of mental representations in intelligent action; the relation between representation and consciousness; the relation between folk psychology and explanations invoking mental representations

Readership

Researchers and academics in the field of cognitive science.

Details

No. of pages: 270
270
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540528
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080443942

About the Editors

Hugh Clapin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Sydney, NSW, Australia

Phillip Staines Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Philosophy, University of New South Wales, Australia

Peter Slezak Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, School of History and Philosophy of Science and Coordinator of the Graduate Program in Cognitive Science, University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

