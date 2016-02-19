Representation and Understanding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121085506, 9781483299150

Representation and Understanding

1st Edition

Studies in Cognitive Science

Authors: Jerry Bobrow
eBook ISBN: 9781483299150
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 28th September 1975
Page Count: 427
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
86.95
60.87
60.87
60.87
69.56
60.87
60.87
69.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Language, Thought, and Culture: Advances in the Study of Cognition: Representation and Understanding: Studies in Cognitive Science focuses on the principles, processes, and methodologies involved in artificial intelligence.

The selection first offers information on the dimensions of representation, foundations for semantic networks, and reflections on the formal description of behavior. Discussions focus on relativity of behavioral description, hierarchical organization of processes, problems in knowledge representation, and inference, access, and self-awareness. The text then takes a look at the synthesis, analysis, and contingent knowledge in specialized understanding systems, some principles of memory schemata, and representing knowledge for recognition.

The book examines frame representations and declarative/procedural controversy, schema for stories, and structure of episodes in memory. Topics include long-term memory, conceptual dependency, understanding paragraphs, simple story grammar, and first attempt at synthesis. The publication then ponders on concepts for representing mundane reality in plans and multiple representations of knowledge for tutorial reasoning.

The selection is highly recommended for researchers interested in exploring artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


﻿I. Theory of Representation

1. Dimensions of Representation

2. What's in a Link: Foundations for Semantic Networks

3. Reflections on the Formal Description of Behavior

4. Systematic Understanding: Synthesis, Analysis, and Contingent Knowledge in Specialized Understanding Systems

II. New Memory Models

5. Some Principles of Memory Schemata

6. A Frame for Frames: Representing Knowledge for Recognition

7. Frame Representations and The Declarative-Procedural Controversy

III. Higher Level Structures

8. Notes on a Schema for Stories

9. The Structure of Episodes In Memory

10. Concepts for Representing Mundane Reality in Plans

IV. Semantic Knowledge in Understander Systems

11. Multiple Representations of Knowledge for Tutorial Reasoning

12. The Role of Semantics in Automatic Speech Understanding

13. Reasoning From Incomplete Knowledge

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
427
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9781483299150

About the Author

Jerry Bobrow

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.