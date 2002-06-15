Report Writing in Business
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Communicating Effectively
Principles of Good Communication
Signals and Messages
Barriers to Communication
Part 2 Writing Report
Objectives of Report Writing
The Approach
Content
Form
Numbering
Production
PCs and Report Writing
Distribution and Follow up
Part 3 Presenting Facts and Opinions
The Importance of Relevance
Numerical Presentation
Presentation Styles
Presentation Pitfalls
Conclusion; Examples
Description
Report writing is an essential part of business life and if you can effectively communicate your ideas you are likely to reap the rewards. This new edition, extensively rewritten and updated, aims to provide you with a comprehensive, clear, brief and relevant set of guidelines for writing effective reports.
The key to effective report writing is to be able to communicate a message in a way that enables the reader to understand it in exactly the way it was intended. To achieve this the writer needs to be able to produce information in a clear, concise and readable way to deliver a message without the danger of ambiguity or misinterpretation. Guidance and examples are given.
This book is aimed at business managers as well as students of management who need to write reports for distribution within their organisations. Reading this book will present you with the knowledge to modify your own personal report style and approach.
Key Features
- This new edition has been extensively rewritten and updated
- Provides you with a comprehensive, clear, brief and relevant set of guidelines for writing effective reports
- Will give you the knowledge to develop your own report style and approach
Readership
Business managers, accountants and students of management
