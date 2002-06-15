Report Writing in Business - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781859715161, 9780080574837

Report Writing in Business

2nd Edition

Authors: Trevor Bentley
eBook ISBN: 9780080574837
Paperback ISBN: 9781859715161
Imprint: CIMA Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2002
Page Count: 122
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
25.50
21.68
3500.00
2975.00
25.95
22.06
36.95
31.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Communicating Effectively
Principles of Good Communication
Signals and Messages
Barriers to Communication

Part 2 Writing Report
Objectives of Report Writing
The Approach
Content
Form
Numbering
Production
PCs and Report Writing
Distribution and Follow up

Part 3 Presenting Facts and Opinions
The Importance of Relevance
Numerical Presentation
Presentation Styles
Presentation Pitfalls
Conclusion; Examples

Description

Report writing is an essential part of business life and if you can effectively communicate your ideas you are likely to reap the rewards. This new edition, extensively rewritten and updated, aims to provide you with a comprehensive, clear, brief and relevant set of guidelines for writing effective reports.

The key to effective report writing is to be able to communicate a message in a way that enables the reader to understand it in exactly the way it was intended. To achieve this the writer needs to be able to produce information in a clear, concise and readable way to deliver a message without the danger of ambiguity or misinterpretation. Guidance and examples are given.

This book is aimed at business managers as well as students of management who need to write reports for distribution within their organisations. Reading this book will present you with the knowledge to modify your own personal report style and approach.

Key Features

  • This new edition has been extensively rewritten and updated
  • Provides you with a comprehensive, clear, brief and relevant set of guidelines for writing effective reports
  • Will give you the knowledge to develop your own report style and approach

Readership

Business managers, accountants and students of management

Details

No. of pages:
122
Language:
English
Copyright:
© CIMA Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
CIMA Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780080574837
Paperback ISBN:
9781859715161

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Trevor Bentley Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.