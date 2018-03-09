Repair of Polymer Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081019085, 9780081019092

Repair of Polymer Composites

1st Edition

Methodology, Techniques, and Challenges

Authors: Andrew J. Jefferson V. Arumugam Hom Dhakal
eBook ISBN: 9780081019092
Paperback ISBN: 9780081022634
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th March 2018
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

1. Introduction and Context
2. Overview of Different Damage and Common Repair Methods in Composite Laminates
3. Key Stages of Adhesively Bonded Repairs
4. Design, Analysis and Durability of Composites Repairs
5. Safety and precautions

Description

Repair of Polymer Composites: Methodology, Techniques, and Challenges discusses fundamental issues related to the repair of composites and their suitability in various industrial sectors, such as aerospace, automotive, marine and construction, etc. The repair of composites is complex and requires a thorough understanding of the various types of damage mechanisms in order to apply the appropriate NDT techniques. This book explores these issues in significant detail and presents systematic procedures and methods, thus serving as a useful reference for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, academic researchers, engineers and other professionals who are interested in this exciting field of research.

Key Features

  • Discusses fundamental issues related to the repair of composites and their suitability in various industrial sectors, including aerospace, automotive, marine and construction, etc.
  • Provides comprehensive coverage, from the fundamental aspects, to real applications
  • Serves as a useful reference for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, academic researchers, engineers and other professionals
  • Presents different types of repair techniques by correlating different parameters and challenges

Readership

Polymer composite scientists, engineers, researchers, including under- and post-graduate students who are interested in this exciting field of composite research. Industrial researchers and R&D managers who want to bring advanced polymeric composite material- based products to market in the aerospace, marine, automotive and construction industries

Details

No. of pages:
474
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081019092
Paperback ISBN:
9780081022634

About the Authors

Andrew J. Jefferson Author

Dr. Andrew J. Jefferson is a postdoc in the Department of Applied Mechanics at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, India. His areas of interest include polymer composites, composite repair, acoustic emission monitoring, and digital image correlation. .

Affiliations and Expertise

ANNA University, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Madras Institute of Technology, Chrompet, India

V. Arumugam Author

Dr. V. Arumugam is currently working as an associate professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, MIT campus at Anna University, India, where he has established the composite material characterization laboratory at MIT campus at Anna University. He is a visiting researcher to the University of Southampton under Royal Academy of Engineering, India/China, award and is actively involved in many consultancy and sponsored projects. His areas of interest are composite materials and structures, nondestructive evaluation, flight mechanics, and aeroelasticity.

Affiliations and Expertise

ANNA University, Department of Aerospace Engineering, Madras Institute of Technology, Chrompet, India

Hom Dhakal Author

Dr. Hom Dhakal is a reader and the course leader for BEng. (Hons) in mechanical and manufacturing engineering and distance learning (DL) at the School of Engineering, University of Portsmouth, the United Kingdom. In addition, he is also a docent associate professor of bio-based composite materials at the Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business, University of Borås, Sweden. He also worked as a visiting professor at the Faculty of Forestry, University of Toronto, Canada. His principal research interest lies on the design, manufacturing, testing, and characterization of lightweight composites, nanocomposites, biocomposites, and their hybrids. He is a fellow of the Higher Education Academy (HEA), a Chartered Engineer (CEng), a fellow (FIET) of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), a fellow (FIMMM) of the Institute of Materials, Minerals, and Mining (IOM3), and a member of the American Society for Composites (ASC).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Portsmouth, School of Engineering, Hampshire, UK

