Renewable Resources a Systematic Approach
1st Edition
Description
Renewable Resources: A Systematic Approach focuses on the use of renewable resources, presenting a multifaceted perspective on its complex process. This book analyzes the social and physical impacts of renewable resource exploitation through different approaches. The importance of photosynthesis in the production of biomass is also presented, as well as the processes of substitution technology and the possibilities of systemizing the flow of energy and materials. This publication likewise covers the management of renewable resources from humid tropics and semiarid zones and components of non-renewability, which unavoidably will be more and more linked to the exploitation of renewable resources. This compilation is valuable to biologists who search for new techniques for the massive propagation of plants, as well as chemists who intend to acquire knowledge of chemical alternatives for the conversion of many sources of raw materials and energy to cellulose.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I. Systems and Models
Resource Systems Evolution
The Global Systematization of Resource Depletion in Terms of Nonrenewable Factors
The Reference Materials System—Materials Policy Information System
Automated Information Systems and Systems Analysis Models in Forest Resources Management
Systems Analysis Models in Forest Utilization
The WELMM Method—One Systematic Approach to Renewable Resources
Technological Substitution Models
Socioeconomic Models in Renewable Natural Resource Utilization
Part II. Scientific and Technological Trends
Considerations on the Social Impact of Technologies
The Use of Technology Assessment in Natural Resource Management—Guayule, A Case Study
The Conversion of Renewable Resources into Chemical Feedstocks
Biomass for Energy - A Worldwide View
Fuels from New Crops
Trends in Microbial Technology for Developing Countries
Steroid Drugs from Botanical Sources: Future Prospects
Sustaining Renewable Resources—Techniques from Applied Botany
Renewable Resources from the Tropics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271569