Renewable Resources: A Systematic Approach focuses on the use of renewable resources, presenting a multifaceted perspective on its complex process. This book analyzes the social and physical impacts of renewable resource exploitation through different approaches. The importance of photosynthesis in the production of biomass is also presented, as well as the processes of substitution technology and the possibilities of systemizing the flow of energy and materials. This publication likewise covers the management of renewable resources from humid tropics and semiarid zones and components of non-renewability, which unavoidably will be more and more linked to the exploitation of renewable resources. This compilation is valuable to biologists who search for new techniques for the massive propagation of plants, as well as chemists who intend to acquire knowledge of chemical alternatives for the conversion of many sources of raw materials and energy to cellulose.