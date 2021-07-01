Renewable Hydrogen Production
1st Edition
Description
Renewable Hydrogen Production provides a comprehensive analysis of renewable energy-based hydrogen production. Through simulation analysis and experimental investigations, the book provides fundamentals, compares existing hydrogen production applications, discusses novel technologies, and offers insights into the future directions of this rapidly evolving industry. This all-in-one resource on how to produce clean hydrogen production to enhance energy efficiency and support sustainable development will appeal to a wide variety of industries and professionals.
Key Features
- Addresses the production of clean hydrogen from the major sources of renewable energy, including wind, solar, geothermal, hydro, biomass and marine energy
- Presents information from simulations and experimental analyses
- Offers insights into the future of renewable hydrogen production
Readership
Researchers, practitioners, and students involved in sustainable and renewable hydrogen production. Graduate-level engineering courses in renewable energy and energy systems
Table of Contents
1. Fundamentals
2. Hydrogen Production Methods
3. Solar Energy-based Hydrogen Production
4. Wind Energy-based Hydrogen Production
5. Geothermal Based Hydrogen Production
6. Hydro Energy-based Hydrogen Production
7. Ocean Energy-based Hydrogen Production
8. Biomass Energy-based Hydrogen Production
9. Integrated Systems for Hydrogen Production
10. Conclusions and Future Directions
Details
No. of pages: 280
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323851763
About the Authors
Ibrahim Dincer
Ibrahim Dincer is a full professor of Mechanical Engineering at Ontario Tech. University (formerly University of Ontario Institute of Technology). Renowned for his pioneering works in the area of sustainable energy technologies he has authored/co-authored numerous books and book chapters, and many refereed journal and conference papers. He has chaired many national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered many keynotes and invited lectures. He is an active member of various international scientific organizations and societies, and serves as editor-in-chief, associate editor, regional editor, and editorial board member on various prestigious international journals. He is a recipient of several research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier's research excellence award in Ontario, Canada. During the past six years he has been recognized by Thomson Reuters as one of The Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering and one of the most highly cited researchers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full professor of Mechanical Engineering, Ontario Tech. University, Canada
Haris Ishaq
Haris Ishaq has just completed his PhD on the investigations of integrated systems for clean ammonia synthesis during PhD under the supervision of Prof. Dincer at Ontario Tech. University. His current research focuses on developing environmentally benign and sustainable systems for hydrogen production and exploring different renewable energy routes. He also pursued his MASc. degree in the area of heat recovery and thermal management of the thermochemical Cu-Cl cycle linked with industrial processes for hydrogen production.
Ratings and Reviews
