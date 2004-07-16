Renewable Energy
3rd Edition
Description
This third edition of Renewable Energy is undoubtedly one of the most complete accounts of the subject, from source through to extraction and use. The book is academically rigorous, but accessible.
The author first describes the effect of the sun on the atmosphere and the creation of wind and waves, including the effects of global warming. For each type of renewable energy, from direct solar radiation to wind and biomass, there follows a technical description of the devices that can be used to transform the energy into useful forms. The author explores new solar cell types, including polymer and organic cells, new biofuel processes and new wave energy devices.
The final part of the book loos at social and economic aspects of renewable energy – the costs of our current fuel bills versus new energy sources, and the difference it could make to developing as well as developed countries. The concept of whole new energy systems based around wind, solar, and other energies is put into a real-life context. Key features include: · Reference paths: the reader may follow the general process from source through to distribution, or concentrate on a specific type of energy. · The material is divided into undergraduate text and advanced options. · Details the significant expansion of the field since the publication of the previous edition. · Updated material includes offshore wind technologies, polymer and organic solar cells, new developments in hydrogen storage, pipeline transmission, biofuel processes, and wave energy devices, evaluation of biomass options, and an outlook on the renewable energy market.
Key Features
The only rigorous theory and applications book available
Provides the principles of renewable energy flows/sources and energy conversion processes
Details the significant expansion of the field since the publication of the previous editions
Readership
Environmental Engineering graduate students & environmental engineering research scientists
Table of Contents
Preface Prefaces to Previous Editions Contents Units and Conversion Tables
- Perspectives
- The Origin of Renewable Energy Flows
- The Individual Energy Sources
- The Energy Conversion Processes
- Energy Transmission and Storage
- Energy Supply Systems
- Socio-Economic Assessment of Energy Supply Systems
- Winding Up
References Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 952
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 16th July 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470344
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126561531
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark
