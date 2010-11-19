Renewable Energy
4th Edition
Physics, Engineering, Environmental Impacts, Economics and Planning
Description
This volume is a true shelf reference, providing a thorough overview of the entire renewable energy sphere, while still functioning as a go-to information source for professionals and students when they need answers about a specific technical issue. Crafted over the last 15 years into a problem-solving tool for engineers, researchers, consultants and planners currently working in the field, as well as a detailed map of the renewables universe for those looking to expand into new technological specialties, Renewable Energy by Sorensen offers the most comprehensive coverage of the subject available.
The book has been structured around three parts in order to assist readers in focusing on the issues that impact them the most for a given project or question. PART I covers the basic scientific principles behind all major renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind and biomass. PART II provides in-depth information about how these raw renewable sources can actually be converted into useful forms, transmitted into the grid and stored for future utilization. Finally, PART III undertakes the aspects of energy planning, environmental impacts and socio-economic issues on regional and global levels.
In this fourth edition update, new material includes expanded coverage of biofuels, solar conversion, biomass and fuel cells, storage and transmission, and a new chapter on integrated technologies to introduce the hybrid systems now being explored. New surveys and the most recent research findings are included throughout.
Key Features
- New, thoroughly updated fourth edition of the authoritative field guide to the entire Renewable Energy universe
- The only books to scientific principles and implementation methods, technologies and socio-economics, environmental impacts and cutting-edge advances, all in one volume
- New material includes expanded coverage of biofuels, solar conversion, biomass and fuel cells, storage and transmission, and a new chapter on integrated systems
Readership
Research scientists, engineers, project managers, consultants and graduate students involved in Renewable Energy development and implementation
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Perspectives
1.1 Current marketplace penetration
1.2 Brief history of energy use
1.3 Determinants for the future development in energy use
1.4 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
PART I: Energy Resources
Chapter 2. Status, prospects and sustainability issues
2.1 Non-renewable energy resources
2.2 Renewable energy resource introduction
Chapter 3. The origin of renewable energy flows
3.1 Solar radiation
3.2 Disposition of radiation at the Earth
3.3 Processes near the surface of the Earth
3.4 Non-radiative energy flows
3.5 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 4. Modelling renewable energy flows
4.1 Circulation modelling
4.2 Climate: definition and modelling
4.3 Climate: interference and change
4.4 Summary of energy and related matter cycles
4.5 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 5. Individual renewable energy resources
5.1 Direct solar energy
5.2 Wind flows
5.3 Water flows and reservoirs, waves and tides
5.4 Heat flows and reservoirs
5.5 Biological conversion and stores
5.6 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
PART II: Technologies for converting and handling renewable energy
Chapter 6. General principles
6.1 Principles of energy conversion
6.2 Thermodynamical engine cycles
6.3 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 7. Heat energy conversion processes
7.1 Direct thermoelectric conversion
7.2. Engine conversion of solar energy
7.3 Heat pumps
7.4 Geothermal energy conversion
7.5 Ocean-thermal conversion
7.6 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 8. Mechanical energy conversion processes
8.1 Basic description of flow-driven converters
8.2 Propeller-type converters
8.3. Cross-wind and other alternative converter concepts
8.4 Hydro and tidal energy conversion
8.5 Magneto hydrodynamic converters
8.6 Wave energy converters
8.7 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 9. Solar radiation conversion processes
9.1 Photovoltaic conversion
9.2 Photo-electrochemical conversion
9.3 Solar thermal conversion
9.4 Solar thermal electricity generators
9.5 Solar cooling and other applications
9.6 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 10. Electrochemical energy conversion processes
10.1 Fuel cell principles
10.2 Specific types of fuel cells
10.3 Other electrochemical energy conversion
10.4 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 11. Bioenergy conversion processes
11.1 Combustion
11.2 Biological conversion into gaseous fuels
11.3 Biological conversion into liquid fuels
11.4 Thermochemical conversion to gaseous and other fuels
11.5 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 12. Energy Transmission
12.1 Heat transmission
12.2 Power transmission
12.3 Fuel transmission
12.4 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 13. Energy storage technologies
13.1 Heat capacity storage
13.2 Latent heat and chemical transformation storage
13.3 Pumped hydro storage
13.4 Flywheels
13.5 Hydrogen and other compressed gas storage
13.6 Battery storage
13.7 Additional storage forms
13.8 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
PART III: Planning and socio-economic issues
Chapter 14. Energy system planning
14.1 The methodologies of energy planning
14.2 Demand scenario construction
14.3 Overall system scenarios
14.4 Consistency simulation and implementation studies
14.5 Local systems
14.6 Regional systems
14.7 Global systems
14.8 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 15. Socio-economic assessment
15.1 Social and economic framework
15.2 Scale of analysis
15.3 Life-cycle approach
15.4 Assessment issues
15.5 Communication and policy dimensions
15.6 Topics for discussion and for mini-projects
Chapter 16. Integrated approaches
16.1 Greenhouse warming mitigation
16.2 Greenhouse warming adaptation
16.3 Ecological sustainability
16.4 Winding up
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 976
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 19th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750259
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080890661
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark
Reviews
"This book is written for scholars and research students, going well beyond more popular texts and covering in detail the physics, engineering, environmental impacts and socioeconomics of all renewable energy sources. It includes many hundreds of references…. It is suitable as a textbook at the undergraduate and graduate level for scientists and engineers, and could also be used by economists and planners. For teachers, there are mini projects and exercises after each Part….the text is clear and the units are still SI."--AIE’s EnergyNews, December 2011, Volume 29, No. 4, page 107
"Renewable Energy, 4e by Bent Sorensen has been structured around three parts in order to assist readers in focusing on the issues that impact them the most for a given project or question. PART I covers the basic scientific principles behind all major renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind and biomass. PART II provides in-depth information about how these raw renewable sources can actually be converted into useful forms, transmitted into the grid and stored for future utilization. Finally, PART III undertakes the aspects of energy planning, environmental impacts and socio-economic issues on regional and global levels."--Renewableenergyworld.com