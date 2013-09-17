Renewable Energy
1st Edition
Prospects for Implementation
Description
Renewable Energy: Prospects for Implementation contains papers that were originally commissioned by the journal Energy Policy for a series on renewable energy appearing between January 1991 to September 1992. In view of the fast-changing demands on conventional energy supply to meet environmental imperatives, it seemed timely to reproduce here a selection of those papers with a new introduction and a revised concluding chapter by the Editor of the series, Dr Tim Jackson, a research fellow with the Stockholm Environment Institute.
The book is organized into four parts. The papers in Part I cover the individual renewable energy technology types from a broad perspective, addressing the technological aspects of improved power capture and conversion efficiency, but also providing a broad overview of costs, environmental aspects, and institutional factors for each technology category. Part II of this collection examines questions of feasibility and system integration. Renewables and development is the theme of Part III of the book while Part IV is dedicated to policy aspect and the development of strategies for implementation of renewable energy technologies.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editor's Introduction
Part I: Renewable Energy Technologies
1 The Cinderella Options
A Study of Modernized Renewable Energy Technologies
Part 1 - A Technical Assessment
2 Biomass Energy
3 Solar Energy Systems - Assessment of Present and Future Potential
4 Wind Energy - Experience from California and Denmark
5 Ocean Wave Energy
6 Hydroelectric Energy
7 Tidal Energy
8 Geothermal Energy - Electricity Generation and Environmental Impact
Part II: Feasibility and System Integration
9 Energy Analysis of Renewable Energy Sources
10 Integration of Renewable Electricity Sources
11 Solar Hydrogen Energy Trade
Part III: Renewables and Development
12 Biomass Energy - Lessons from Case Studies in Developing Countries
13 Renewable Energy in Rural Areas of Developing Countries - Some Recommendations for a Sustainable Strategy
14 Renewed Prosperity for the Country Boats of Bangladesh
15 Renewable Energy in Third World Development Assistance - Learning from Experience
Part IV: Strategies for Implementation
16 Policies for a Solar Economy
17 Renewables and the Full Costs of Energy
18 Renewables and the Privatization of the UK ESI - A Case Study
19 The Cinderella Options
A Study of Modernized Renewable Energy Technologies
Part 2 - Political and Policy Analysis
20 Summary and Conclusions
Details
No. of pages:
- 272
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
- 17th September 2013
Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
- 9781483256955