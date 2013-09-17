Renewable Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483256955

Renewable Energy

1st Edition

Prospects for Implementation

Editors: Tim Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9781483256955
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 2013
Page Count: 272
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Renewable Energy: Prospects for Implementation contains papers that were originally commissioned by the journal Energy Policy for a series on renewable energy appearing between January 1991 to September 1992. In view of the fast-changing demands on conventional energy supply to meet environmental imperatives, it seemed timely to reproduce here a selection of those papers with a new introduction and a revised concluding chapter by the Editor of the series, Dr Tim Jackson, a research fellow with the Stockholm Environment Institute.
The book is organized into four parts. The papers in Part I cover the individual renewable energy technology types from a broad perspective, addressing the technological aspects of improved power capture and conversion efficiency, but also providing a broad overview of costs, environmental aspects, and institutional factors for each technology category. Part II of this collection examines questions of feasibility and system integration. Renewables and development is the theme of Part III of the book while Part IV is dedicated to policy aspect and the development of strategies for implementation of renewable energy technologies.

Table of Contents


Preface

Editor's Introduction

Part I: Renewable Energy Technologies

1 The Cinderella Options

A Study of Modernized Renewable Energy Technologies

Part 1 - A Technical Assessment

2 Biomass Energy

3 Solar Energy Systems - Assessment of Present and Future Potential

4 Wind Energy - Experience from California and Denmark

5 Ocean Wave Energy

6 Hydroelectric Energy

7 Tidal Energy

8 Geothermal Energy - Electricity Generation and Environmental Impact

Part II: Feasibility and System Integration

9 Energy Analysis of Renewable Energy Sources

10 Integration of Renewable Electricity Sources

11 Solar Hydrogen Energy Trade

Part III: Renewables and Development

12 Biomass Energy - Lessons from Case Studies in Developing Countries

13 Renewable Energy in Rural Areas of Developing Countries - Some Recommendations for a Sustainable Strategy

14 Renewed Prosperity for the Country Boats of Bangladesh

15 Renewable Energy in Third World Development Assistance - Learning from Experience

Part IV: Strategies for Implementation

16 Policies for a Solar Economy

17 Renewables and the Full Costs of Energy

18 Renewables and the Privatization of the UK ESI - A Case Study

19 The Cinderella Options

A Study of Modernized Renewable Energy Technologies

Part 2 - Political and Policy Analysis

20 Summary and Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483256955

About the Editor

Tim Jackson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.