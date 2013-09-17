Renewable Energy: Prospects for Implementation contains papers that were originally commissioned by the journal Energy Policy for a series on renewable energy appearing between January 1991 to September 1992. In view of the fast-changing demands on conventional energy supply to meet environmental imperatives, it seemed timely to reproduce here a selection of those papers with a new introduction and a revised concluding chapter by the Editor of the series, Dr Tim Jackson, a research fellow with the Stockholm Environment Institute.

The book is organized into four parts. The papers in Part I cover the individual renewable energy technology types from a broad perspective, addressing the technological aspects of improved power capture and conversion efficiency, but also providing a broad overview of costs, environmental aspects, and institutional factors for each technology category. Part II of this collection examines questions of feasibility and system integration. Renewables and development is the theme of Part III of the book while Part IV is dedicated to policy aspect and the development of strategies for implementation of renewable energy technologies.