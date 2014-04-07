Renewable Energy Systems
2nd Edition
A Smart Energy Systems Approach to the Choice and Modeling of 100% Renewable Solutions
Description
In this new edition of Renewable Energy Systems, globally recognized renewable energy researcher and professor, Henrik Lund, sets forth a straightforward, comprehensive methodology for comparing different energy systems’ abilities to integrate fluctuating and intermittent renewable energy sources. The book does this by presenting an energy system analysis methodology.
The book provides the results of more than fifteen comprehensive energy system analysis studies, examines the large-scale integration of renewable energy into the present system, and presents concrete design examples derived from a dozen renewable energy systems around the globe. Renewable Energy Systems, Second Edition also undertakes the socio-political realities governing the implementation of renewable energy systems by introducing a theoretical framework approach aimed at understanding how major technological changes, such as renewable energy, can be implemented at both the national and international levels.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to the technical design of renewable energy systems
- Demonstrates how to analyze the feasibility and efficiency of large-scale systems to help implementers avoid costly trial and error
- Addresses the socio-political challenge of implementing the shift to renewables
- Features a dozen extensive case studies from around the globe that provide real-world templates for new installations
Readership
Research scientists, engineers, project managers, policy makers, consultants and graduate students involved in Renewable Energy development and implementation
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- About the Contributors
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1 Book contents and structure
- 2 Definitions
- 3 Renewable versus sustainable
- Chapter 2: Theory: Choice Awareness Theses
- Abstract
- 1 Choice and change
- 2 Choice perception and elimination
- 3 Raising choice awareness
- Chapter 3: Methodology: Choice Awareness Strategies
- Abstract
- 1 Technical alternatives
- 2 Economic feasibility studies
- 3 Public regulation
- 4 Democratic infrastructure
- 5 Research methodology
- Chapter 4: Tool: The EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis Model
- Abstract
- 1 Overall considerations
- 2 The EnergyPLAN model
- 3 Reflections
- Chapter 5: Analysis: Large-Scale Integration of Renewable Energy
- Abstract
- 1 The Danish reference energy system
- 2 Excess electricity diagrams
- 3 Optimal combinations of res
- 4 Flexible energy systems
- 5 Different energy systems
- 6 Grid stability
- 7 Local energy markets
- 8 Integration of transportation
- 9 Electric vehicles and V2G
- 10 Electricity storage options
- 11 Reflections
- Chapter 6: Analysis: Smart Energy Systems and Infrastructures
- Abstract
- 1 Definitions
- 2 The role of district heating
- 3 Economic crisis and infrastructure investments
- 4 Zero energy buildings and smart grids
- 5 Future power plants and smart energy systems
- 6 Renewable energy transportation fuel pathways
- 7 Reflections
- Chapter 7: Analysis: 100 Percent Renewable Energy Systems
- Abstract
- 1 The los angeles community college district case
- 2 The first approach to coherent renewable energy systems
- 3 The Danish society of engineers’ energy plan
- 4 The ceesa coherent 100 percent renewable energy scenario
- 5 The potential of renewable energy systems in china
- 6 Reflections
- Chapter 8: Empirical Examples: Choice Awareness Cases
- Abstract
- 1 Case I: nordkraft power station (1982–1983)
- 2 Case II: Aalborg heat planning (1984–1987)
- 3 Case III: The evaluation of biogas (1990–1992)
- 4 Case IV: Nordjyllandsværket (1991–1994)
- 5 Case V: The transmission line case (1992–1996)
- 6 Case VI: European environmental impact assessment procedures (1993–1997)
- 7 Case VII: The german lausitz case (1993–1994)
- 8 Case VIII: The green energy plan (1996)
- 9 Case IX: The Thai power station case (1999)
- 10 Case X: The economic council case (2002–2003)
- 11 Case XI: The north Carolina case (2006–2007)
- 12 Case XII: The IDA energy plan 2030 (2006–2007)
- 13 Summary
- 14 Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Conclusions and Recommendations
- Abstract
- 1 Conclusions
- 2 Recommendations
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 7th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124095953
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124104235
About the Author
Henrik Lund
Dr. Techn. Henrik Lund is Professor in Energy Planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, Architect behind the EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis software and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s international journal, Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Aalborg University, Department of Development and Planning and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier International Journal ENERGY
Reviews
"Overall it is a fascinating and challenging read, linking political and technical insights in a uniquely Danish way, but hopefully offering the rest of us a way forward too." --Energy Research & Social Science, September 2014
"The technical analysis, and the use of case studies of specific issues from Denmark and some from elsewhere, is detailed and quite convincing...a fascinating and challenging read, linking political and technical insights in a uniquely Danish way, but hopefully offering the rest of us a way forward too." --Energy Research & Social Science, August 2014