Renewable Energy Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750280, 9780080962993

Renewable Energy Systems

1st Edition

The Choice and Modeling of 100% Renewable Solutions

Authors: Henrik Lund Henrik Lund
eBook ISBN: 9780080962993
Paperback ISBN: 9780123750280
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th September 2009
Page Count: 296
Description

How can society quickly convert to renewable energy? Can worldwide energy needs ever be met through 100% renewable sources? The answers to these questions rest largely on the perception of choice in the energy arena. It is of pivotal importance that engineers, researchers and policymakers understand what choices are available, and reasonable, when considering the design and deployment of new energy systems. The mission of this new book, written by one of the world's foremost experts in renewable power, is to arm these professionals with the tools and methodologies necessary to make smart choices when implementing renewable energy systems.

Key Features

  • Provides an introduction to the technical design of renewable energy systems
  • Demonstrates effective methodologies for analyzing the feasibility and efficiency of large-scale renewable energy systems to help implementers avoid costly trial and error
  • Contextualizes renewable energy design efforts by addressing the socio-political challenge of implementing the shift to renewables
  • Free companion analysis software empowers energy professionals to crunch data for their own projects
  • Features a dozen extensive case studies from around the globe that provide successful real-world templates for new installations

Readership

Research scientists, engineers, project managers, policy makers, consultants and graduate students involved in Renewable Energy development and implementation.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
1. Book Contents and Structure
2. Definitions
3. Renewable versus Sustainable

2. Theory: Choice Awareness Theses
1. Choice and Change
2. Choice Perception and Elimination
3. Raising Choice Awareness

3. Methodology: Choice Awareness Strategies
1. Technical Alternatives
2. Economic Feasibility Studies
3. Public Regulation
4. Democratic Infrastructure
5. Research Methodology

4. Tool: The EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis Model
1. Overall Considerations
2. The EnergyPLAN Model
3. Reflections

5. Analysis: Large-Scale Integration of Renewable Energy
1. The Danish Reference Energy System
2. Excess Electricity Diagrams
3. Optimal Combinations of RES
4. Flexible Energy Systems
5. Different Energy Systems
6. Grid Stability
7. Local Energy Markets
8. Integration of Transport
9. Electric Vehicles and V2G
10. Electricity Storage Options
11. Conclusions

6. Analysis: 100 Percent Renewable Energy Systems
1. The Los Angeles Community College District Case
2. The First Approach to Coherent Renewable Energy Systems
3. The Danish Society of Engineers’ Energy Plan
4. Reflections

7. Empirical Examples: Choice Awareness Cases
1. Case I: The Nordkraft Power Station (1982–1983)
2. Case II: The Aalborg Heat Planning (1984–1987)
3. Case III: The Evaluation of Biogas (1990–1992)
4. Case IV: The Nordjyllandsværk (1991–1994)
5. Case V: The Transmission Line Case (1992–1996)
6. Case VI: European EIA procedures (1993–1997)
7. Case VII: The German Lausitz Case (1993–1994)
8. Case VIII: The Green Energy Plan (1996)
9. Case IX: The Thai Power Station Case (1999)
10. Case X: The Economic Council Case (2002–2003)
11. Case XI: The North Carolina Case (2006–2007)
12. Case XII: The IDA Energy Plan 2030 (2006–2007)
13. Summary
14. Conclusions

8. Conclusions and Recommendations
1. Conclusions
2. Recommendations

 

About the Author

Dr. Techn. Henrik Lund is Professor in Energy Planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, Architect behind the EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis software and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s international journal, Energy.

Dr. Techn. Henrik Lund is Professor in Energy Planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, Architect behind the EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis software and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s international journal, Energy.

