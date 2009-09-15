Renewable Energy Systems
1st Edition
The Choice and Modeling of 100% Renewable Solutions
Description
How can society quickly convert to renewable energy? Can worldwide energy needs ever be met through 100% renewable sources? The answers to these questions rest largely on the perception of choice in the energy arena. It is of pivotal importance that engineers, researchers and policymakers understand what choices are available, and reasonable, when considering the design and deployment of new energy systems. The mission of this new book, written by one of the world's foremost experts in renewable power, is to arm these professionals with the tools and methodologies necessary to make smart choices when implementing renewable energy systems.
Key Features
- Provides an introduction to the technical design of renewable energy systems
- Demonstrates effective methodologies for analyzing the feasibility and efficiency of large-scale renewable energy systems to help implementers avoid costly trial and error
- Contextualizes renewable energy design efforts by addressing the socio-political challenge of implementing the shift to renewables
- Free companion analysis software empowers energy professionals to crunch data for their own projects
- Features a dozen extensive case studies from around the globe that provide successful real-world templates for new installations
Readership
Research scientists, engineers, project managers, policy makers, consultants and graduate students involved in Renewable Energy development and implementation.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1. Book Contents and Structure
2. Definitions
3. Renewable versus Sustainable
2. Theory: Choice Awareness Theses
1. Choice and Change
2. Choice Perception and Elimination
3. Raising Choice Awareness
3. Methodology: Choice Awareness Strategies
1. Technical Alternatives
2. Economic Feasibility Studies
3. Public Regulation
4. Democratic Infrastructure
5. Research Methodology
4. Tool: The EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis Model
1. Overall Considerations
2. The EnergyPLAN Model
3. Reflections
5. Analysis: Large-Scale Integration of Renewable Energy
1. The Danish Reference Energy System
2. Excess Electricity Diagrams
3. Optimal Combinations of RES
4. Flexible Energy Systems
5. Different Energy Systems
6. Grid Stability
7. Local Energy Markets
8. Integration of Transport
9. Electric Vehicles and V2G
10. Electricity Storage Options
11. Conclusions
6. Analysis: 100 Percent Renewable Energy Systems
1. The Los Angeles Community College District Case
2. The First Approach to Coherent Renewable Energy Systems
3. The Danish Society of Engineers’ Energy Plan
4. Reflections
7. Empirical Examples: Choice Awareness Cases
1. Case I: The Nordkraft Power Station (1982–1983)
2. Case II: The Aalborg Heat Planning (1984–1987)
3. Case III: The Evaluation of Biogas (1990–1992)
4. Case IV: The Nordjyllandsværk (1991–1994)
5. Case V: The Transmission Line Case (1992–1996)
6. Case VI: European EIA procedures (1993–1997)
7. Case VII: The German Lausitz Case (1993–1994)
8. Case VIII: The Green Energy Plan (1996)
9. Case IX: The Thai Power Station Case (1999)
10. Case X: The Economic Council Case (2002–2003)
11. Case XI: The North Carolina Case (2006–2007)
12. Case XII: The IDA Energy Plan 2030 (2006–2007)
13. Summary
14. Conclusions
8. Conclusions and Recommendations
1. Conclusions
2. Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 15th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962993
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123750280
About the Author
Henrik Lund
Dr. Techn. Henrik Lund is Professor in Energy Planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, Architect behind the EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis software and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s international journal, Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Aalborg University, Department of Development and Planning and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier International Journal ENERGY
Henrik Lund
Dr. Techn. Henrik Lund is Professor in Energy Planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, Architect behind the EnergyPLAN Energy System Analysis software and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s international journal, Energy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Aalborg University, Department of Development and Planning and Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier International Journal ENERGY