Renewable Energy Micro-generation Systems: Customer-led Energy Transition to a Sustainable World presents the latest technology advances in small-scale energy generation (electricity and heat) in the context of low/medium voltage level electric power distribution networks.

With a focus on scientific innovations of the methodologies, approaches and algorithms in enabling efficient and secure operation of microgeneration systems, this book also analyses the current understanding of motivations and barriers affecting microgeneration adoption with the aim of identifying opportunities for improving the field deployment.



Considering the recent advances of theories and implementations in modeling, design, planning and management of different forms of microgeneration systems, this reference provides applied researchers in the field of electrical engineering and renewable micro generation incredible insight into microgeneration systems technologies, pointing out the potential for new technologies and markets.