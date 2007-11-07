Renewable Energy Conversion, Transmission, and Storage
1st Edition
Description
Scientist and engineers working in the field renewable energy must overcome the challenges of conversion, transmission and storage before it can replace more traditional power sources such as oil and gas. In this book, Bent Sorenson provides strategies for the efficient conversion, transmission and storage of all forms of renewable energy.
The book provides the reader with a complete background on how renewable energy is transformed into power and the best methods for transmitting and storing the energy produced. Specific to this book is a discussion of conversion processes and storage methods for: geothermal energy, biological and liquid fuels, wave energy, and photovoltaic. In addition the book will cover renewable energy conversions for powering small electrics, as well as battery applications for portable power, and energy bands in semiconductors.
Key Features
Energy conversion methods for all types of renewable energy Energy conversion and storage for small Electronics portable power Battery applications for portable power *Energy bands and semiconductors
Readership
Power Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, and Electrical Engineers
Table of Contents
Chapter1. Introduction I. General principles Chapter2. Basic principles of energy conversion Chapter3. Thermodynamic engine cycles II. Specific heat energy conversion processes Chapter4. Direct thermoelectric conversion Chapter5. Engine conversion Chapter6. Heat pumps Chapter7. Geothermal energy conversion III. Specific mechanical energy conversion processes Chapter8. Basic description of flow-driven converters Chapter9. Propeller-type converters Chapter10. Crosswind and other alternative converter concepts Chapter11. Hydro energy conversion Chapter12. Magneto hydrodynamic converters Chapter13. Wave energy converters IV. Specific radiation energy conversion processes Chapter14. Photovoltaic conversion Chapter15. Photoelectrochemical conversion processes Chapter16. Solar thermal converters Chapter17. Solar thermal electricity generators Chapter18. Solar cooling and other applications V. Specific electrochemical energy conversion processes Chapter19. Fuel cells Chapter20. Battery applications VI. Specific bioenergy conversion processes Chapter21. Combustion Chapter22. Biological conversion to gaseous fuels Chapter23. Biological conversion to liquid fuels Chapter24. Thermal conversion to gaseous and other fuels VII.Energy Transmission Chapter25. Transmission of Heat Chapter26. Transmission of Electricity VII.Energy Storage Chapter27. Storage of Heat chapter28. Storage of High-quality Energy Forms Appendix: Energy bands in semiconductors Mini-project exercises References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 7th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559049
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742629
About the Author
Bent Sørensen
Professor Emeritus at the Department of People and Technology, and a professor of physics at the Institute of Mathematics and Physics, both at Roskilde University, Denmark. He is also an independent consultant at Novator Advanced Technology Consulting. Bent Sørensen’s research is cross-disciplinary and has resulted in nearly a thousand scientific articles and some 40 books, including foundation work in economic theory (the scenario method, life-cycle analysis) and in energy research (renewable energy resources, technology and applications).
Dr. Sørensen is one of the world’s leading specialists in renewable energy. He has five decades of experience in researching the field, and has published hundreds of monographs, articles in scientific journals, technical reports, and conference contributions. He has received several awards and has been knighted by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe of Denmark.
He has worked at universities in Japan, France, Denmark, Australia and the United States (Berkeley and Yale), has been a consultant to governments and international organizations, a lead author in the IPCC climate assessment recipient of several international prizes and honors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of People and Technology, Roskilde University, Denmark; Independent Consultant, NOVATOR Advanced Technology Consulting, Denmark
Reviews
