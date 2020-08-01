Renewable and Alternative Energy Resources
1st Edition
Description
Renewable and Alternative Energy Resources: Providing for the Future provides comprehensive information on the status of all renewable and non-renewable energy resources. Chapters discuss the technological developments and environmental impacts of each energy source, giving a valuable reference of up to date scientific progress, technical application and comparative ecological analysis of each source. In addition to understanding the process involved in generating energy it looks at possible merits and demerits relevant to environmental problems highlighting the importance of the implementation of sustainable, approachable, cost effective and durable renewable energy resources.
Designed to highlight relevant concepts on energy efficiency, current technologies and ongoing industrial trends this is an ideal reference source for academics, practitioners, professionals and upper-level students interested in the latest research on renewable energy.
Key Features
- Discusses developments in both renewable and non-renewable energy sources
- Highlights the status of exploitation, experimental studies conducted for the exploitation and global status of alternative energies
- Outlines novel opportunities for improving technologies for the billion-dollar renewable industry
Readership
Researchers and professionals in energy engineering, renewable technologies and processes and environmental science
Table of Contents
- Energy Resources and their Utilization
2. Non-Renewable Energy Resources
3. Providing for the Future
4. Solar Thermal Energy
5. Solar Photovoltaic System
6. Wind Energy
7. Wind Energy Farms
8. Small Hydropower
9. Geothermal Energy
10. Electric Power Generation by Ocean Energy
11. Biomass Renewable Energy from Plants and Animals
12. Fuel Cell
13. Hydrogen Energy Systems
14. Hybrid Energy Systems
15. Ecosystem and Global Climate Change
- 1000
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st August 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128181508
About the Author
Muhammad Hanif
Dr Hanif is an Assistant Professor & Group Leader at the Nano and Biomaterials lab within the Department of Chemistry at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan. His work focuses on natural products and their analysis using advanced analytical chemistry, and he has published over 120 peer reviewed journal articles, 7 books/manuals and several book chapters. In addition, Dr Hanif has supervised over 40 M.Phil students and 3 PhD students. For outstanding contributions, he has made to the scientific development through the application of basic and applied scientific research particularly in the field of Chemical Sciences (Chemistry), and his unmatched services to community as the benchmark of excellence, the Pakistan Academy of Sciences has awarded him prestigious “Gold Medal” in 2019.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Group Leader, Nano and Biomaterials Lab, Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Farwa Nadeem
Farwa Nadeem has been working in capacity of environmentalist since last five years in international scientific organization. Her main task is to improve and protect the quality of natural environment. She is also working to overcome environmental changes harmful to human beings and other living organisms. She is educating people about green chemistry and environmental friendly chemical processes along with numerous industrial and agricultural activities. Exploration of alternative energy resources is another active field of her through comprehensive research at Department of Chemistry, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad-38040-Pakistan.
Affiliations and Expertise
International Scientific Organization, Pakistan
Umer Rashid
Umer Rashid is working on analytical chemistry, industrial oil products, renewable energy resources and heterogeneous catalysts for production of least toxic biodiesels. He has research interests in the production and characterization of bio-lubricants, synthesis and characterization of heterogeneous catalysts, microwave technology and exploration of nonedible feedstocks for production of biodiesel. He has published 143 peer reviewed articles and has taught many courses related to green energy resources.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fellow Researcher and Associate Professor, Institute of Advanced Technology, Universiti Putra, Malaysia
Rida Tariq
Rida Tariq has been working as a green energy expert at the International Scientific Organization for last 3 years to improve the purity of the natural environment. Her major goal is to enhance the quality and quantity of several renewable energy resources for a sustainable future and spends time informing communities about the utilization of fully environmental friendly green energy resources and conservation of natural environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Green Energy Expert, International Scientific Organization