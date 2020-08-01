Renewable and Alternative Energy Resources: Providing for the Future provides comprehensive information on the status of all renewable and non-renewable energy resources. Chapters discuss the technological developments and environmental impacts of each energy source, giving a valuable reference of up to date scientific progress, technical application and comparative ecological analysis of each source. In addition to understanding the process involved in generating energy it looks at possible merits and demerits relevant to environmental problems highlighting the importance of the implementation of sustainable, approachable, cost effective and durable renewable energy resources.

Designed to highlight relevant concepts on energy efficiency, current technologies and ongoing industrial trends this is an ideal reference source for academics, practitioners, professionals and upper-level students interested in the latest research on renewable energy.