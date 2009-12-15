Renal Transplant - ECAB
1st Edition
Description
Kidney transplantation is one of the breakthroughs in medical science. The most important consideration in the procedure is the natural tendency of the human immune system to reject any foreign tissue—be it a harmful bacteria or a life-saving kidney. After transplantation, the immune system of the patient will reject the kidney in no time. The answer to the solution has been the tremendous development in the identification and use of immunosuppressive medicines. But on the other hand, as we reduce the strength of immune system, the patients are highly prone to infections and it can cause life-threatening infections if left undiagnosed. So, the greatest job of the nephrologist is to balance the immune system to a level where the kidneys are not rejected and at the same time keep the immune system at a level where the infections are kept under control. This is akin to walking on a tight rope.
The last few years witnessed significant improvisations in kidney transplantation—the introduction of newer immunosuppressive drugs to increase the success rates of transplantation; steps to increase the donor availability (by doing ABO incompatible transplantation and by performing transplants from non-heart beating donors); and lastly, kidney removal from the donor through laparoscopic donor nephrectomy.
This book focuses on the various aspects of choosing the donor, to donor nephrectomy, the outpatient care of the donor and the recipient and also the legal and ethical issues related to the same.
Table of Contents
Selection and Preparation of the Recipient
Selection of Donor
Donor Nephrectomy
Immunosuppressive Agents in Kidney Transplant Recipients
Monitoring of the Transplant Recipient and Complications
About the Editor
Vijay Kher
"Dr. Vijay Kher is the Director of Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine at Fortis Healthcare Ltd. He joined Fortis after 10 distinguished years as Senior Consultant & Academic Co-coordinator with Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, bringing with him more than 25 years’ experience. He has worked internationally with Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, USA and University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Ohio, USA and domestically with the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, J&K; Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow; and PGIMER, Chandigarh. Dr. Kher, a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Nephrology, is recognized as an expert in the fields of Nephrology and Renal Transplant Medicine. His areas of expertise and special focus include: l Prevention and attenuation of progression of chronic kidney disease l Kidney transplantation improving outcomes Hepatitis and kidney disease He is one of the first physicians to practice the concept of preemptive kidney transplantation in India. He has successfully completed more than 1500 transplants, for patients from all around the world. Regionally, he is considered to be one of the pre-eminent transplant physicians in Asia. Dr. Kher has published 70 international and 60 national publications and authored more than 20 textbook chapters. Dr. Kher is a fellow of National Academy of Medical Sciences and Indian Society of Nephrology. He is a member of an expert panel to select faculty at various prestigious national medical institutes and a Diplomate National Board Examiner for more than 15 years."
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine, Fortis Healthcare Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital, New Delhi.