Renal Involvement in Rheumatic Diseases , An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew S. Bomback Meghan Elizabeth Sise
eBook ISBN: 9780323641388
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641739
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th October 2018
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Andrew Bomback and Meghan Sise, will cover several key aspects of Renal Involvement in Rheumatic Diseases. The Consulting Editor for the series is Dr. Michael Weisman. The topics discussed in the issue will include: ANCA, Lupus GN, proliferative and non-proliferative, Renal manifestations of RA, Secondary amyloidosis, Nephrotoxicity of select rheumatology drugs, Acute and chronic TI nephritis, rheumatology etiologies, TMAs with rheum etiologies, Anti-GBM, Autoimmune manifestations of viral infections, and Renal manifestations of IBD, among others.
About the Authors
Andrew S. Bomback Author
Meghan Elizabeth Sise Author
