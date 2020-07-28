Renal Disease and coronary, peripheral and structural interventions, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-3

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Hitinder Gurm, will discuss Renal Disease and coronary, peripheral and structural interventions. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Matthew Price. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Contrast induced nephropathy, Pathophysiology of CIN, Implications of Renal disease in patients undergoing peripheral arterial interventions, Implications of renal disease in patients undergoing Structural interventions, Different types of contrast media, Biomarkers of CIN, Pharmacological prophylaxis of CIN, A practical approach to preventing renal complications in the catheterization laboratory, and several other topics.