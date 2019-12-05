Renal Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712750, 9780323712767

Renal Disease, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Editors: Christal Pollock
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712750
eBook ISBN: 9780323712767
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, guest edited by Dr. Christal Pollock, focuses on Renal Disease. This is one of three issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Jorg Mayer. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Anatomy and physiology of the avian renal system; Diseases of the avian renal system; Laboratory evaluation of renal function; Diagnostic imaging of the avian renal system; Clinical management of avian renal disease; Anatomy and physiology of the reptile renal system; Clinical management of reptile renal disease; Diagnostic imaging of the renal system in exotic companion mammals; Renal disease in amphibians; Renal disease in fish; Diseases of the reptile renal system; Diagnostic imaging of the reptile urinary system; and Renal disease in exotic companion mammals.

About the Editors

Christal Pollock Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

DVM, DABVP (Avian Practice)

