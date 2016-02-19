Remote Sensing of atmospheres and Oceans
1st Edition
Remote Sensing of Atmospheres and Oceans presents the technical proceedings of a workshop on the interpretation of remotely sensed data, held in Williamsburg, Virginia in May 1979. The main topic of the workshop is the interpretation and assessment of measurements acquired in remote sounding of different atmospheric and ocean parameters. The book contains 25 papers that cover the following topics: remote sounding of atmospheric temperature; trace gases; precipitation and aerosols; sea surface temperature; ocean color; and winds. These papers are grouped into eight parts under major topics such as inversion methods, aerosol sounding, remote sounding, gaseous constituent retrievals, and interpretation of results from space. The text is a valuable source of information to students and professionals in the fields of atmospheric physics, applied science, meteorology, and engineering.
Participants
Photograph of Speakers and Chairmen
Preface
Recent Advances in Inversion Methods
Recent Development
A Differential Inversion Method for High Resolution Atmospheric Remote Sensing
Some Adaptive Filtering Techniques Applied to the Passive Remote Sensing Problem
Remote Sounding of Atmospheric Parameters
Atmospheric Temperature Sounding
Temperature Retrievals from TIROS-N
Performance of the HIRS/2 Instrument on TIROS-N
Interpretation of Aerosol Sounding
Retrieval of Aerosol Size Distributions from Scattering and Extinction Measurements in the Presence of Multiple Scattering
Atmospheric Effects in Remote Sensing of Ground and Ocean Reflectances
Analysis and Interpretation of Lidar Observations of the Stratospheric Aerosol
Gaseous Constituent Retrievals
Remote Sensing of Ozone in the Middle Ultraviolet
Role of Multiple Scattering in Ozone Profile Retrieval from Satellite Measurements in the Ultraviolet
Interpretation of NO2 Spire Spectral Data Using the AFGL Fascode Computer Model
Remote Sounding by Microwaves
Progress in Passive Microwave Remote Sensing: Nonlinear Retrieval Techniques
Inversion of Multiwavelength Radiometer Measurements by Three-Dimensional Filtering
Remote Sounding of Winds
Wind Sounding
Design of a Ground-Based Remote Sensing System Using Radio Wavelengths to Profile Lower Atmospheric Winds, Temperature, and Humidity
CO2 Laser Radar for Atmospheric Energy Measurements
Satellite-Based Microwave Retrievals of Temperature and Thermal Winds: Effects of Channel Selection and a Priori Mean on Retrieval Accuracy
Remote Sounding of Ocean Parameters
Ocean Parameter Sounding
Infrared Remote Sensing of Sea Surface Temperature
The Split Window Retrieval Algorithm for Sea Surface Temperature Derived from Satellite Measurements
Atmospheric Correction of Nimbus-7 Coastal Zone Color Scanner Imagery
Theory and Application of the Truncated Normal Distribution for Remotely Sensed Data
Application of the Truncated Normal Distribution Technique to the Derivation of Sea Surface Temperatures
Deriving Sea Surface Temperatures from TIROS-N Data
Interpretation of Recent Results from Space
Recent Results from Space
Interpretation of Solar Extinction Data for Stratospheric Aerosols
A Fast and Accurate Radiance Algorithm for Application to Inversion of Limb Measurements
Thermal Structure of Jupiter's Atmosphere Obtained by Inversion of Voyager 1 Infrared Measurements
Preliminary Results from NIMBUS-7 Stratospheric and Mesospheric Sounder
Index
