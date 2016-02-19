Remote Sensing and Mineral Exploration
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Workshop of the Twenty-Second Plenary Meeting of COSPAR, Bangalore, India, 29 May to 9 June 1979
Remote Sensing and Mineral Exploration contains the proceedings of the international workshop on remote sensing and mineral exploration, held in Bangalore, India in June 1979. The compendium is comprised of papers presented at the workshop and reflects the state of remote sensing in the field of geology and exploration for mineral and energy resources. The two-day conference serves as a platform for geologists and other experts in related fields to share experiences and research studies on the use of satellites and other remote sensing techniques in geologic mapping and mineral and energy exploration. Topics presented include, contributions of LANDSAT data to the geological survey of India; characteristics of the LANDSAT system and data for geologic applications; application of remote sensing techniques to petroleum exploration; and an automatic method of discriminating rock outcrops using LANDSAT data. Geologists, petroleum and mineral exploration experts, and researchers will find this book an interesting reading material.
Preface
Contribution of Landsat Data to the Objectives of the Geological Survey of India
Objectives of the Workshop
Principles of Electromagnetic Radiation and Remote Sensing
Characteristics of the Landsat System and Data for Geologic Applications - Availability of Data
Description and Status of Indian Landsat Receiving Station and Data Availability
Status and Plans of SEO Satellite and Receiving Station
Mineral Resource Exploration, Inventory and Assessment
Workshop Exercise Focused on Structural Geology and Mineral Resources of Karnataka State, India: Explanatory Note
Geological Ground-Truths and Landsat Imagery Interpretation for Parts of Karnataka State (India)
Landsat Exploration of Himalayan and Peninsular Regions (Remote Sensing and Mineral Exploration - Progress Report of Work Done in India) - I.G.G.P. Project 143
Fracture Mapping of the Narmada-Tapti Basin using Landsat Imagery
Lineament Study of the Bastar District, Madhya Pradesh, India, from Landsat Imagery
Tectonics and Lineament Patterns of the Vindhyan Basin Based on Landsat Imagery Data
Lineaments and their Tectonic Significance in Relation to Mineral Potential in South India
Interfacing with SEO Technology: A Case Study in Geological Application
Surface Characteristics of Precambrian Stromatolitic Phosphorites of a Part of the Indian Shield
Application of Remote Sensing Techniques to Petroleum Exploration in India
Evaluation of MSS Imagery over Part of the Asbestos-Barytes Belt of South-Western Cuddapah Basin, Andhra Pradesh, India
Use of Landsat Data Products for Geological Mapping - A Case History in Tamilnadu, India
Lineaments of the North Central Asia Some Results of Remote Sensing in Yugoslavia
Application of Landsat-2 Data for Obtaining Land Information
Measurement Results and Conclusions on the Spectral Reflective Coefficients of Volcanites, Granitoides and Gneisses
An Automatic Method of Discriminating Rock Outcrops Using Landsat Data
L-Band Radar and Geology: Some Results in South-east of France
Author Index
- 186
- English
- © Pergamon 1980
- 30th May 1980
- Pergamon
- 9781483149219