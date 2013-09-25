Remote Monitoring and Physiologic Sensing Technologies and Applications, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188463, 9780323188470

Remote Monitoring and Physiologic Sensing Technologies and Applications, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 5-3

1st Edition

Authors: Samuel Asirvatham K.L. Venkatachalam Suraj Kapa
eBook ISBN: 9780323188470
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188463
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics covers remote monitoring in heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and stroke/TIA among other conditions. The issue also includes cardiac and vascular pressure sensors and leadless cardiac pacing, helping the clinician to keep current with the latest advances in technology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323188470
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323188463

About the Authors

Samuel Asirvatham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester Minnesota

K.L. Venkatachalam Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic Florida, Jacksonville, FL

Suraj Kapa Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.