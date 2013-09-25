Remote Monitoring and Physiologic Sensing Technologies and Applications, An Issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics, Volume 5-3
1st Edition
Authors: Samuel Asirvatham K.L. Venkatachalam Suraj Kapa
eBook ISBN: 9780323188470
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188463
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Description
This issue of Cardiac Electrophysiology Clinics covers remote monitoring in heart failure, atrial fibrillation, and stroke/TIA among other conditions. The issue also includes cardiac and vascular pressure sensors and leadless cardiac pacing, helping the clinician to keep current with the latest advances in technology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188470
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188463
About the Authors
Samuel Asirvatham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester Minnesota
K.L. Venkatachalam Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic Florida, Jacksonville, FL
Suraj Kapa Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.