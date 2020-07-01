Remington
23rd Edition
The Science and Practice of Pharmacy
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Remington: The Science and Practice of Pharmacy, Twenty Third Edition offers a trusted, completely updated source of information for education, training, and development of pharmacists. Published for the first time with Elsevier, this edition includes coverage of biologics and biosimilars as uses of those therapeutics have increased substantially since the previous edition. Also discussed are formulations, drug delivery (including prodrugs, salts, polymorphism. With clear, detailed color illustrations, fundamental information on a range of pharmaceutical science areas, and information on new developments in industry, pharmaceutical industry scientists, especially those involved in drug discovery and development will find this edition of Remington an essential reference. Intellectual property professionals will also find this reference helpful to cite in patents and resulting litigations. Additional graduate and postgraduate students in Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences will refer to this book in courses dealing with medicinal chemistry and pharmaceutics.
Key Features
- Contains a comprehensive source of principles of drug discovery and development topics, especially for scientists that are new in the pharmaceutical industry such as those with trainings/degrees in chemistry and engineering
- Provides a detailed source for formulation scientists and compounding pharmacists, from produg to excipient issues
- Updates this excellent source with the latest information to verify facts and refresh on basics for professionals in the broadly defined pharmaceutical industry
Readership
Pharmaceutical industry scientists, especially those involved in drug discovery and development; Intellectual property professionals; Compounding pharmacists; Graduate and postgraduate Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences students
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
Section 2: Pharmaceutical Chemistry
Section 3: Pharmaceutical Analysis and Quality Control
Section 4: Pharmaceutics
Section 5: Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms: Manufacturing and Compounding
Section 6: Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics
Section 7: Fundamentals of Pharmacy Practice
Section 8: Patient Care
Section 9: Small Molecules
Section 10: Biologics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1175
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128200070
About the Editor
Adeboye Adejare
Dr. Adejare’s work group is interested in the areas of design and synthesis of small organic molecules to probe neurodegeneration. They are also interested in in vitro models of drug absorption and ability to cross blood brain barrier; drug targeting; pharmaceutical profiling; and chemistry of fluoroaromatic compounds. The research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Office of Naval Research, and several pharmaceutical companies. These efforts have resulted in over 30 publications, a patent, and over 80 presentations at meetings, including invited presentations at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, University of the Sciences, Philadelphia, PA, USA