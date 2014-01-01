Religion in Personality Theory
1st Edition
Religion in Personality Theory makes clear the link between theory and research and personality and religion. Presently, most personality texts have a limited discussion of religion and reference few theorists other than Freud and Maslow in relation to the subject. This book reviews the theory and the empirical literature on the writings of 14 theorists. Every chapter concludes with a summation of the current research on the theorist’s proposals.
"Frederick Walborn has written an excellent text that explores the degree to which classical personality theorists were personally influenced by and focused upon religion in developing their personality theories. Each theorist is presented in sufficient detail so that their personal views of religion are seen to influence the theories they developed. In addition, the current status of the empirical evidence in the psychology of religion is explored in the context of the theorist and theory to which the data is most relevant. Current and up to date, this text is appropriate for either a course in Personality or as an introduction to the Psychology of Religion. The author's own comprehensive theory of religion and spirituality creatively integrates the positive contributions of the classical personality theorist to the contemporary psychology of religion."
-Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
-Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
"In this interesting and accessible book, Frederick Walborn thoughtfully probes the place of religion and spirituality in the writings of a broad range of classical psychological thinkers and offers an insightful critique of current empirical research on the complex relation of religion and spirituality to individual well-being."
-Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire
-Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire
- Identifies what major personality theorists say about religion
- Investigates whether evidence supports or refutes predictions made by different theories
- Concludes with a comprehensive integrative theory on religion and spirituality
Undergraduate and graduate students in counseling, pastoral counseling, psychology, or social work
Chapter 1. Introduction
An Overview of the Psychology of Religion/Spirituality
What to Expect from this Book
Chapter 2. Sigmund Freud
Religious Biography
Totem and Taboo
Oceanic Feelings
Oedipal Complex
Religion Being a Crutch
The Documentary Hypothesis
Religion and Rationality
The Life and Death Instincts
The Future of Religion According to Freud
Research on Freud’s Writings on Religion
The Future of Psychoanalysis and Religion/Spirituality
Chapter 3. Carl Jung
Religious Biography
An Overview of Jung’s Major Concepts and Religion
Jung and Eastern Religions
Jung and Western Religions
Answer to Job
Quantum Physics and Religion
Does God Evolve?
Religion and the Future
Empirical Evidence
Summary
Chapter 4. Alfred Adler
Religious Biography
Coauthor with a Lutheran Minister
Social Interest
Empirical Evidence
Summary
Chapter 5. Karen Horney
Horney’s Adolescent Years
Horney’s Writings on Religion/Spirituality
Personality Theory and Religion
Empirical Literature on Personality Disorders and Religion/Spirituality
Horney and Zen Buddhism
Summary
Chapter 6. Erik Erikson
Religious Biography
Erikson and Religion
The Psychosocial Stages and Religion
Martin Luther
Gandhi’s Truth
Empirical Evidence
Summary
Chapter 7. Eric Fromm
Religious Biography
Fromm’s Definition of Religion
Existentialism and Freedom
The Evolution of God
Old Testament
New Testament
Zen Buddhism
Authoritarian Religions
Humanistic Religions
Summary of Fromm’s Religious/Spiritual Writings
Empirical Literature on Authoritarianism
Summary of the Empirical Literature on Authoritarianism
Chapter 8. Burris Frederic Skinner
Religious Biography
Free Will and Dignity
Heaven and Hell
Superstitious Behavior and Religion
Eastern Mysticism
The Virtuous Life
The Evolution of Religion
The Master Culture
Summary of Skinner’s Writings on Religion
Empirical Literature
Summary of the Empirical Literature
Chapter 9. Albert Bandura
Spiritual Modeling
Socialization
Guilt, Forgiveness, and Spiritual Self-Efficacy
Summary
Chapter 10. Walter Mischel
Spirit Possession
Delay of Gratification
Summary
Chapter 11. Raymond Cattell
The Creation of Beyondism
The Practice of Beyondism
Beyondism Goes Beyond
The Universal Reality
Empirical Literature
Summary
Chapter 12. Abraham Maslow
Religious Biography
Dichotomized Religion and Science
Deficit Needs and Growth Needs
Self-Actualization
Peak Experiences and Mysticism
Evolution of Religions
Empirical Literature
Summary
Chapter 13. Victor Frankl
Religious Biography
Human Search for Meaning
Unconscious Religion
Medical Ministry
Empirical Literature
Summary
Chapter 14. Gordon Allport
Religious Biography
Mature versus Immature Religious Sentiment
Religion and Prejudice
The Evolution of Religion
The Empirical Literature
Summary
Chapter 15. John Bowlby
Individual Differences in Attachment Patterns
Dependency versus Attachment
Attachment Criteria and Relationship with God
Individual Differences of Attachment with God
Summary
Chapter 16. A Comprehensive Theory of Spirituality and Religion
The Formal Characteristics of a Personality Theory
Overview of the Integrative/Comprehensive Theory on Spirituality and Religion
An Integrative/Comprehensive Theory of Spirituality and Religion
The Secure Pathways and Dynamics
The Insecure Pathways and Dynamics
Summary
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 1st January 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079434
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124078642
Frederick Walborn
Frederick Walborn earned his bachelor of science degree in psychology from Western Illinois University. He received his masters in research psychology Western Illinois Univesity and his masters and PhD in clinical psychology from Alliant International University. In 2011, Dr. Walborn received the Faculty Award of Excellence at Glenville State College’s commencement ceremony. He has been a professor at Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia for the past 8 years.
Glenville State College, Glenville, West Virginia, USA
"...Walborn’s integrative theory has the great virtue of accenting, and suggesting ways of accounting for, the considerable diversity in the realm of religious faith, especially the less admirable forms." --PsycCRITIQUES, 2014
"Frederick Walborn has written an excellent text that explores the degree to which classical personality theorists were personally influenced by and focused upon religion in developing their personality theories. Each theorist is presented in sufficient detail so that their personal views of religion are seen to influence the theories they developed. In addition, the current status of the empirical evidence in the psychology of religion is explored in the context of the theorist and theory to which the data is most relevant. Current and up to date, this text is appropriate for either a course in Personality or as an introduction to the Psychology of Religion. The author's own comprehensive theory of religion and spirituality creatively integrates the positive contributions of the classical personality theorist to the contemporary psychology of religion." --Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
"In this interesting and accessible book, Frederick Walborn thoughtfully probes the place of religion and spirituality in the writings of a broad range of classical psychological thinkers and offers an insightful critique of current empirical research on the complex relation of religion and spirituality to individual well-being." --Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire
"This book is exceptionally well balanced, carefully crafted so that all ideas are clearly and even-handedly on the table to be freely examined by all. Walborn is honest, refreshingly has no between-the-lines agenda on a topic that has great bias potential, and discusses in straight-talk those issues about religiousness that are on students’ minds but not typically discussed by psychologists. The book covers the ground on what personality theories say about religion. Each chapter presents the crux of the understanding of religiousness of a major personality theorist (including the span from behaviorist, cognitive, depth and psychodynamic, and humanistic/fulfillment approaches – the TOC constitutes a complete list). Each chapter includes presentation of the recent research that stems from that approach. Walborn also presents an "integrative/comprehensive" theory of spirituality and religion that pulls pieces of the disparate approaches together in application of the ideas where they are most relevant across the lifespan. The book is not a mere documentary on theories; it is instead an introduction to them with the addition of a research message rooted in the latest empirical literature. How to better let students see how research derives from theory, and that theory is forward moving and modified by the evidence? This is an ideal companion to any of the standard texts for a psychology of religion course with an accent on theory." --Raymond F. Paloutzian, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Westmont College, Santa Barbara, CA; Editor, The International Journal for the Psychology of Religion; Editor with C.L. Park, Handbook of the Psychology of Religion and Spirituality, 2nd Ed.; Author of Invitation to the Psychology of Religion, 3nd. Ed. forthcoming