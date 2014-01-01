Religion in Personality Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124078642, 9780124079434

Religion in Personality Theory

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Walborn
eBook ISBN: 9780124079434
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124078642
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2014
Page Count: 456
Description

Religion in Personality Theory makes clear the link between theory and research and personality and religion. Presently, most personality texts have a limited discussion of religion and reference few theorists other than Freud and Maslow in relation to the subject. This book reviews the theory and the empirical literature on the writings of 14 theorists. Every chapter concludes with a summation of the current research on the theorist’s proposals.

 

Reviews:

"Frederick Walborn has written an excellent text that explores the degree to which classical personality theorists were personally influenced by and focused upon religion in developing their personality theories. Each theorist is presented in sufficient detail so that their personal views of religion are seen to influence the theories they developed.  In addition, the current status of the empirical evidence in the psychology of religion is explored in the context of the theorist and theory to which the data is most relevant. Current and up to date, this text is appropriate for either a course in Personality or as an introduction to the Psychology of Religion.  The author's own comprehensive theory of religion and spirituality creatively integrates the positive contributions of the classical personality theorist to the contemporary psychology of religion."

     -Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

     -Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

 

"In this interesting and accessible book, Frederick Walborn thoughtfully probes the place of religion and spirituality in the writings of a broad range of classical psychological thinkers and offers an insightful critique of current empirical research on the complex relation of religion and spirituality to individual well-being."

     -Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire

     -Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire

Key Features

  • Identifies what major personality theorists say about religion
  • Investigates whether evidence supports or refutes predictions made by different theories
  • Concludes with a comprehensive integrative theory on religion and spirituality

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in counseling, pastoral counseling, psychology, or social work

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Introduction

Abstract

An Overview of the Psychology of Religion/Spirituality

What to Expect from this Book

Chapter 2. Sigmund Freud

Abstract

Religious Biography

Totem and Taboo

Oceanic Feelings

Oedipal Complex

Religion Being a Crutch

The Documentary Hypothesis

Religion and Rationality

The Life and Death Instincts

The Future of Religion According to Freud

Research on Freud’s Writings on Religion

The Future of Psychoanalysis and Religion/Spirituality

Chapter 3. Carl Jung

Abstract

Religious Biography

An Overview of Jung’s Major Concepts and Religion

Jung and Eastern Religions

Jung and Western Religions

Answer to Job

Quantum Physics and Religion

Does God Evolve?

Religion and the Future

Empirical Evidence

Summary

Chapter 4. Alfred Adler

Abstract

Religious Biography

Coauthor with a Lutheran Minister

Social Interest

Empirical Evidence

Summary

Chapter 5. Karen Horney

Abstract

Horney’s Adolescent Years

Horney’s Writings on Religion/Spirituality

Personality Theory and Religion

Empirical Literature on Personality Disorders and Religion/Spirituality

Horney and Zen Buddhism

Summary

Chapter 6. Erik Erikson

Abstract

Religious Biography

Erikson and Religion

The Psychosocial Stages and Religion

Martin Luther

Gandhi’s Truth

Empirical Evidence

Summary

Chapter 7. Eric Fromm

Abstract

Religious Biography

Fromm’s Definition of Religion

Existentialism and Freedom

The Evolution of God

Old Testament

New Testament

Zen Buddhism

Authoritarian Religions

Humanistic Religions

Summary of Fromm’s Religious/Spiritual Writings

Empirical Literature on Authoritarianism

Summary of the Empirical Literature on Authoritarianism

Chapter 8. Burris Frederic Skinner

Abstract

Religious Biography

Free Will and Dignity

Heaven and Hell

Superstitious Behavior and Religion

Eastern Mysticism

The Virtuous Life

The Evolution of Religion

The Master Culture

Summary of Skinner’s Writings on Religion

Empirical Literature

Summary of the Empirical Literature

Chapter 9. Albert Bandura

Abstract

Spiritual Modeling

Socialization

Guilt, Forgiveness, and Spiritual Self-Efficacy

Summary

Chapter 10. Walter Mischel

Abstract

Spirit Possession

Delay of Gratification

Summary

Chapter 11. Raymond Cattell

Abstract

The Creation of Beyondism

The Practice of Beyondism

Beyondism Goes Beyond

The Universal Reality

Empirical Literature

Summary

Chapter 12. Abraham Maslow

Abstract

Religious Biography

Dichotomized Religion and Science

Deficit Needs and Growth Needs

Self-Actualization

Peak Experiences and Mysticism

Evolution of Religions

Empirical Literature

Summary

Chapter 13. Victor Frankl

Abstract

Religious Biography

Human Search for Meaning

Unconscious Religion

Medical Ministry

Empirical Literature

Summary

Chapter 14. Gordon Allport

Abstract

Religious Biography

Mature versus Immature Religious Sentiment

Religion and Prejudice

The Evolution of Religion

The Empirical Literature

Summary

Chapter 15. John Bowlby

Abstract

Individual Differences in Attachment Patterns

Dependency versus Attachment

Attachment Criteria and Relationship with God

Individual Differences of Attachment with God

Summary

Chapter 16. A Comprehensive Theory of Spirituality and Religion

Abstract

The Formal Characteristics of a Personality Theory

Overview of the Integrative/Comprehensive Theory on Spirituality and Religion

An Integrative/Comprehensive Theory of Spirituality and Religion

The Secure Pathways and Dynamics

The Insecure Pathways and Dynamics

Summary

References

Index

About the Author

Frederick Walborn

Frederick Walborn earned his bachelor of science degree in psychology from Western Illinois University. He received his masters in research psychology Western Illinois Univesity and his masters and PhD in clinical psychology from Alliant International University. In 2011, Dr. Walborn received the Faculty Award of Excellence at Glenville State College’s commencement ceremony. He has been a professor at Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia for the past 8 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Glenville State College, Glenville, West Virginia, USA

Reviews

"...Walborn’s integrative theory has the great virtue of accenting, and suggesting ways of accounting for, the considerable diversity in the realm of religious faith, especially the less admirable forms." --PsycCRITIQUES, 2014

 "Frederick Walborn has written an excellent text that explores the degree to which classical personality theorists were personally influenced by and focused upon religion in developing their personality theories. Each theorist is presented in sufficient detail so that their personal views of religion are seen to influence the theories they developed.  In addition, the current status of the empirical evidence in the psychology of religion is explored in the context of the theorist and theory to which the data is most relevant. Current and up to date, this text is appropriate for either a course in Personality or as an introduction to the Psychology of Religion.  The author's own comprehensive theory of religion and spirituality creatively integrates the positive contributions of the classical personality theorist to the contemporary psychology of religion." --Ralph W. Hood Jr., Professor of Psychology, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

"In this interesting and accessible book, Frederick Walborn thoughtfully probes the place of religion and spirituality in the writings of a broad range of classical psychological thinkers and offers an insightful critique of current empirical research on the complex relation of religion and spirituality to individual well-being." --Michele Dillon, Ph.D., Professor and Chair, Department of Sociology, University of New Hampshire, Durham, New Hampshire 

"This book is exceptionally well balanced, carefully crafted so that all ideas are clearly and even-handedly on the table to be freely examined by all. Walborn is honest, refreshingly has no between-the-lines agenda on a topic that has great bias potential, and discusses in straight-talk those issues about religiousness that are on students’ minds but not typically discussed by psychologists. The book covers the ground on what personality theories say about religion. Each chapter presents the crux of the understanding of religiousness of a major personality theorist (including the span from behaviorist, cognitive, depth and psychodynamic, and humanistic/fulfillment approaches – the TOC constitutes a complete list). Each chapter includes presentation of the recent research that stems from that approach. Walborn also presents an "integrative/comprehensive" theory of spirituality and religion that pulls pieces of the disparate approaches together in application of the ideas where they are most relevant across the lifespan. The book is not a mere documentary on theories; it is instead an introduction to them with the addition of a research message rooted in the latest empirical literature. How to better let students see how research derives from theory, and that theory is forward moving and modified by the evidence? This is an ideal companion to any of the standard texts for a psychology of religion course with an accent on theory." --Raymond F. Paloutzian, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Psychology, Westmont College, Santa Barbara, CA; Editor, The International Journal for the Psychology of Religion; Editor with C.L. Park, Handbook of the Psychology of Religion and Spirituality, 2nd Ed.; Author of Invitation to the Psychology of Religion, 3nd. Ed. forthcoming

Ratings and Reviews

