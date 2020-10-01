Reliability of Semiconductor Lasers and Optoelectronic Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to laser diodes
2. Case studies in Optoelectronics Reliability
3. Module reliability
4. Reliability of lasers grown on silicon substrates for silicon photonics
5. Case studies in high power laser diodes
6. Reliability and failure analysis of VCSELs
7. Degradation mechanisms of InGaN LEDs
8. Reliability and degradation of AlGaN UV LEDs
9. Reliability and degradation of InGaN lasers
10. Reliability of long wavelength laser: Tentative candidates
Description
Reliability of semiconductor lasers and optoelectronic devices simplifies complex concepts of optoelectronics reliability through a focus on case studies and structured methods.
The book provides a brief look at the fundamentals of laser diodes, then presents real world case studies discussing the principles of reliability and what occurs when these rules are broken. Then the book comprehensively looks at optoelectronics devices and their reliability principles to avoid the most common failure mechanisms such as degradation and materials defects. Key materials and devices are reviewed including silicon photonics, high power laser diodes, VCSELS, InGaN LEDs and Lasers, and AlGaN LEDs.
Reliability of semiconductor lasers and optoelectronic devices features contributions from experts in R&D working in these areas and includes numerous practical examples and case studies.
Key Features
- Includes case studies and numerous examples showing best practices and common mistakes impacting optoelectronics reliability written by experts working in industry
- Reviews key failure mechanisms that impact reliability including degradation and grown-in defects
- Provides a look at reliability issues for silicon photonics, VCSELS, InGaN LEDs and lasers, AIGaN LEDs and more
Readership
Materials Scientists and Electrical Engineers primarily working in R&D, secondary audience in academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128192542
About the Editors
Robert Herrick
Dr. Herrick is one of the world’s leading authorities in semiconductor laser reliability and failure analysis, with over 25 years of experience in the field. After receiving his MSEE from the University of Illinois, he worked as a designer and process developer on many of the earliest record breaking integrated photonics devices in the late 1980’s and early 1990’s. He did his Ph.D. research at UCSB in the mid 1990’s, doing the first research on VCSEL reliability and failure analysis. After graduating, he worked for many of the largest optoelectronic transceiver providers, primarily in VCSEL reliability and failure analysis, but also in roles in fiber optic module reliability. These companies included HP/Agilent, Emcore, and JDSU. He also worked for Finisar developing one of the first 10Gbps AlGaInAs-based 1.3um lasers for Datacom applications. In his most recent role, he played a key role in qualifying the world’s first high-volume silicon photonic with embedded hybrid lasers. He has also collaborated with UCSB on developing the first reliable quantum dot lasers grown directly on silicon substrates, and has recently given many invited talks on the breakthroughs in this field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sr. Staff Engineer, Intel Corporation, USA
Osamu Ueda
Dr. and Prof. Osamu Ueda received B.S. and PhD degrees from University of Tokyo in 1974 and 1990, respectively. He joined Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. in 1974. Since then, his research has been focused on evaluation of defects and microstructures in various semiconducting materials and degradation mechanism of compound semiconductor optical devices such as semiconductor lasers and LEDs for over 30 years. The key technique of his work is transmission electron microscopy (TEM) for characterization of defects in semiconductors and degraded optical devices. During this term, he joined the department of materials science and engineering at MIT as a visiting scientist in ’84-’86. He was also a visiting associate Professor at Hokkaido University in ’92-‘93, a visiting Professor at Kyushu University in ’02-‘03, and a visiting Professor at Kanazawa Institute of Technology in ’99-’05. He is currently a Professor at the Graduate School of Engineering at Kanazawa Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan, which he joined in 2005. He is also a Professor at the Research Laboratory for Integrated Technological Systems, Hakusan, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan. He authored more than 150 scientific papers including 30 invited papers, three books, and 56 patents. Ueda has chaired and organized a number of international scientific meetings including several MRS symposia in the Spring and Fall Meetings on Reliability and Materials Issues in Semiconductor Optical and Electron Devices and Materials. He has also served as a meeting chair of 2016 MRS Spring Meeting in Phoenix. He has been a head editor of Japanese Journal of Applied Physics (JJAP) in ’97-’10 and an Editor-in-Chief of JJAP in ’04-’05, respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Meiji University