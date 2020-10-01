Reliability of semiconductor lasers and optoelectronic devices simplifies complex concepts of optoelectronics reliability through a focus on case studies and structured methods.

The book provides a brief look at the fundamentals of laser diodes, then presents real world case studies discussing the principles of reliability and what occurs when these rules are broken. Then the book comprehensively looks at optoelectronics devices and their reliability principles to avoid the most common failure mechanisms such as degradation and materials defects. Key materials and devices are reviewed including silicon photonics, high power laser diodes, VCSELS, InGaN LEDs and Lasers, and AlGaN LEDs.

Reliability of semiconductor lasers and optoelectronic devices features contributions from experts in R&D working in these areas and includes numerous practical examples and case studies.