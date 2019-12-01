Reliability of Photonics Devices
1st Edition
Description
Photonics Devices Reliability: Numerical Data Long-Term Archiving comes from a given course, in the presence and distance, during fifteen years, in the 4th year of university (now Master 1st year) in the sector MIAGE (Applied Computer Methods to Business Management). This sector has the advantage of training computer scientists with a knowledge base broad enough to adapt to the context of different companies, administrations, organizations. It focuses on a multidisciplinarity including computer science, information systems, organization and management, communication, professionalization and ... applied mathematics. The MIAGE sector is offered by 22 French universities, 6 of which offer a joint remote version, also shared by 5 associated foreign institutions.
In this sector, students come from scientific or economics-management fields. Their mathematical background, without being elementary, is not that of a student engaged in a long mathematical field. The applied mathematics concepts of the MIAGE program focus on descriptive statistics, probabilities, data analysis, random processes and numerical simulation. This book refers to the last two points.
Key Features
- Presents the theme of random processes
- Talks about classic problems
- Uses theoretical and mathematical tools to solve the problems of professional life
Readership
Students or any other audience interested in theories and simulation methods applied to random processes. A much wider audience including engineering schools, schools, business and management, self-education. Anyone with a general mathematical bases, whose main objective is the use of theoretical and mathematical tools to solve problems that often arise in the professional economic life
Table of Contents
- Elementary reminders of probabilities
2. Probabilistic models
3. Inventory Management
4. Markov chains
5. Markov process
6. Waiting systems
7. Various applications
8. Generator programs
9. Simulation principles
10. Simulation of an inventory management
11. Simulation of a waiting process
12. Optimization and simulation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481635
About the Author
Yannick Deshayes
Yannick Deshayes is Associate Professor at the University of Bordeaux, France. His research focuses on the physics of failure, from photonics materials to complex devices. He develops quantum theory to establish degradation laws on photonics devices for LED, laser and photonics applications..
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Bordeaux, France