Reliability of Photonics Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481635

Reliability of Photonics Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Yannick Deshayes
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481635
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Photonics Devices Reliability: Numerical Data Long-Term Archiving comes from a given course, in the presence and distance, during fifteen years, in the 4th year of university (now Master 1st year) in the sector MIAGE (Applied Computer Methods to Business Management). This sector has the advantage of training computer scientists with a knowledge base broad enough to adapt to the context of different companies, administrations, organizations. It focuses on a multidisciplinarity including computer science, information systems, organization and management, communication, professionalization and ... applied mathematics. The MIAGE sector is offered by 22 French universities, 6 of which offer a joint remote version, also shared by 5 associated foreign institutions.

In this sector, students come from scientific or economics-management fields. Their mathematical background, without being elementary, is not that of a student engaged in a long mathematical field. The applied mathematics concepts of the MIAGE program focus on descriptive statistics, probabilities, data analysis, random processes and numerical simulation. This book refers to the last two points.

Key Features

  • Presents the theme of random processes
  • Talks about classic problems
  • Uses theoretical and mathematical tools to solve the problems of professional life

Readership

Students or any other audience interested in theories and simulation methods applied to random processes. A much wider audience including engineering schools, schools, business and management, self-education. Anyone with a general mathematical bases, whose main objective is the use of theoretical and mathematical tools to solve problems that often arise in the professional economic life

Table of Contents

  1. Elementary reminders of probabilities
    2. Probabilistic models
    3. Inventory Management
    4. Markov chains
    5. Markov process
    6. Waiting systems
    7. Various applications
    8. Generator programs
    9. Simulation principles
    10. Simulation of an inventory management
    11. Simulation of a waiting process
    12. Optimization and simulation

About the Author

Yannick Deshayes

Yannick Deshayes is Associate Professor at the University of Bordeaux, France. His research focuses on the physics of failure, from photonics materials to complex devices. He develops quantum theory to establish degradation laws on photonics devices for LED, laser and photonics applications..

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, University of Bordeaux, France

Ratings and Reviews

