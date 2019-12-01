Reliability of Photonics Devices

Photonics Devices Reliability: Numerical Data Long-Term Archiving comes from a given course, in the presence and distance, during fifteen years, in the 4th year of university (now Master 1st year) in the sector MIAGE (Applied Computer Methods to Business Management). This sector has the advantage of training computer scientists with a knowledge base broad enough to adapt to the context of different companies, administrations, organizations. It focuses on a multidisciplinarity including computer science, information systems, organization and management, communication, professionalization and ... applied mathematics. The MIAGE sector is offered by 22 French universities, 6 of which offer a joint remote version, also shared by 5 associated foreign institutions.

In this sector, students come from scientific or economics-management fields. Their mathematical background, without being elementary, is not that of a student engaged in a long mathematical field. The applied mathematics concepts of the MIAGE program focus on descriptive statistics, probabilities, data analysis, random processes and numerical simulation. This book refers to the last two points.