Reliability of Large Systems
1st Edition
Description
As mechanisms grow in size and complexity, safety and reliability become of paramount importance. Such complexity makes the assessment of reliability and safety to particularly difficult. Kolowrocki delivers the complete elaboration of the asymptotic approach to reliability evaluation. The text is mathematical, but applications of these methods cover wide range of engineering fields: from communication networks and microelectronic devices to transportation systems, piping transportation of water, gas, oil and various chemical substances.
Key Features
- Only reference with on asymptotic approach to reliability currently on the market
- Suitable for use as a postgraduate course book
- Contains many new theoretical results
Readership
Reliability researchers, postgraduates in reliability and safety, reliability research and development in industry
Table of Contents
Basic Notions, Two-State Systems, Multi-State Systems, Reliability Of Large Two-State Systems, Reliability Of Large Multi-State Systems, Reliability Evaluation Of Port And Shipyard Transportation Systems, Reliability Of Large Multi-State Exponential Systems, Related And Open Problems, Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 15th April 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540498
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080444291
About the Editor
Krzysztof Kolowrocki
Professor Kolowrocki is the Head of Mathematics at the Faculty of Navigation, Gdynia Maritime University, Poland. His main research focus is on the mathematical modeling of safety and reliability of complex systems and processes. He has published several books and over 300 scientific articles and papers, and is the President of Polish Safety and Reliability Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Navigation, Gdynia Maritime University, Poland
