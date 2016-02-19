Reliability of Instrumentation Systems for Safeguarding & Control
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Hague, Netherlands, 12-14 May 1986
Table of Contents
(partial) Reliability analysis of systems containing complex control loops, P K Andow & M Galluzzo. Human reliability considerations, A Carnino. Analysis of some human features influencing human reliability by using event trees, G Heslinga. Operational readiness of safety systems, G W E Nieuwhof. Instrumentation system models for computer-aided fault tree analysis, A Poucet & C Carletti. Design considerations for a fault-tolerant distributed control system, Y Wakasa. Trend presentation and human's predictability, T N White et al. Can software reliability be evaluated?, W H Simmonds. A reliability model for the analysis of hazards caused by intrinsically safe instruments, J K Fraczek. Sensitivity analysis of risk from chemical reactor explosion to data used, B W Robinson. An alternative to pressure safety valves on offshore platforms, P Chamoux.
Description
Presents and discusses the various reliability aspects of modern instrumentation systems for industrial processes, with special emphasis given to the influence of human behaviour on systems reliability. Subject areas covered include: the mathematical tools available to assess the reliability of instrumentation systems, their applications and limitations; the way in which theory is put into practice during the design of equipment; the quality control aspects of both hardware and software, and the availability of integrated systems in the field as compared with the design criteria. Actual data, test criteria and maintenance strategies are also included.
Readership
For control engineers, systems and computer scientists, and mechanical and industrial engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 29th May 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298344
Reviews
@qu:In light of recent serious industrial accidents like Chernobyl and Bhopal, such practical analysis is a welcome addition to the mathematical and analytical literature. @source:The New York Publicity Library
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L. Boullart Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ghent, Belgium
J.P. Jansen Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Netherlands