Reliability of Instrumentation Systems for Safeguarding & Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080340630, 9781483298344

Reliability of Instrumentation Systems for Safeguarding & Control

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC Workshop, Hague, Netherlands, 12-14 May 1986

Editors: L. Boullart J.P. Jansen
eBook ISBN: 9781483298344
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th May 1987
Page Count: 188
Table of Contents

(partial) Reliability analysis of systems containing complex control loops, P K Andow & M Galluzzo. Human reliability considerations, A Carnino. Analysis of some human features influencing human reliability by using event trees, G Heslinga. Operational readiness of safety systems, G W E Nieuwhof. Instrumentation system models for computer-aided fault tree analysis, A Poucet & C Carletti. Design considerations for a fault-tolerant distributed control system, Y Wakasa. Trend presentation and human's predictability, T N White et al. Can software reliability be evaluated?, W H Simmonds. A reliability model for the analysis of hazards caused by intrinsically safe instruments, J K Fraczek. Sensitivity analysis of risk from chemical reactor explosion to data used, B W Robinson. An alternative to pressure safety valves on offshore platforms, P Chamoux.

Description

Presents and discusses the various reliability aspects of modern instrumentation systems for industrial processes, with special emphasis given to the influence of human behaviour on systems reliability. Subject areas covered include: the mathematical tools available to assess the reliability of instrumentation systems, their applications and limitations; the way in which theory is put into practice during the design of equipment; the quality control aspects of both hardware and software, and the availability of integrated systems in the field as compared with the design criteria. Actual data, test criteria and maintenance strategies are also included.

Readership

For control engineers, systems and computer scientists, and mechanical and industrial engineers.

@qu:In light of recent serious industrial accidents like Chernobyl and Bhopal, such practical analysis is a welcome addition to the mathematical and analytical literature. @source:The New York Publicity Library

L. Boullart Editor

University of Ghent, Belgium

J.P. Jansen Editor

The Netherlands

