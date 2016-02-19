Reliability of Engineering Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408015073, 9781483105437

Reliability of Engineering Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Alrick L Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483105437
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th December 1984
Page Count: 160
Description

Reliability of Engineering Materials renders a logical and self-consistent representation of papers from the First European Symposium on Materials Reliability, held in Baden, Switzerland on October 26, 1983.
The book starts by giving an introduction and an overview of the reliability of engineering materials. The next two chapters discuss the determination of structural integrity using the simple fracture mechanics model to calculate failure probability and the use of a non-destructive examination for assuring a given level of structural reliability, respectively. The reliability aspects of non-metallic structural materials; metallurgical factors affecting the reliability of materials in high-temperature applications of turbines; and aspects of data bases for materials reliability and their future potential are also considered. The last two chapters of the book present the material reliability data banking and the reliability of materials in heat-exchanger applications.
The text will be invaluable to engineers, industrial engineers and metallurgists.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 The Reliability of Engineering Materials - Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Structural Integrity Modeling

Chapter 3 Assuring the Reliability of Structural Components - Experimental Data and Non-Destructive Examination Requirements

Chapter 4 Reliability Aspects of Non-Metallic Structural Materials

Chapter 5 Metallurgical Factors Affecting the Reliability of Materials in High-Temperature Applications of Turbines

Chapter 6 Materials Properties Data Bases for Materials Reliability

Chapter 7 Materials Reliability Data Banking - An Example from the Chemical Industries

Chapter 8 The Reliability of Materials in Heat-Exchanger Applications


About the Editor

Alrick L Smith

