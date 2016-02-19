Reliability of Engineering Materials renders a logical and self-consistent representation of papers from the First European Symposium on Materials Reliability, held in Baden, Switzerland on October 26, 1983.

The book starts by giving an introduction and an overview of the reliability of engineering materials. The next two chapters discuss the determination of structural integrity using the simple fracture mechanics model to calculate failure probability and the use of a non-destructive examination for assuring a given level of structural reliability, respectively. The reliability aspects of non-metallic structural materials; metallurgical factors affecting the reliability of materials in high-temperature applications of turbines; and aspects of data bases for materials reliability and their future potential are also considered. The last two chapters of the book present the material reliability data banking and the reliability of materials in heat-exchanger applications.

The text will be invaluable to engineers, industrial engineers and metallurgists.