Reliability Modelling and Analysis in Discrete Time provides an overview of the probabilistic and statistical aspects connected with discrete reliability systems. This engaging book discusses their distributional properties and dependence structures before exploring various orderings associated between different reliability structures. Though clear explanations, multiple examples, and exhaustive coverage of the basic and advanced topics of research in this area, the work gives the reader a thorough understanding of the theory and concepts associated with discrete models and reliability structures. A comprehensive bibliography assists readers who are interested in further research and understanding.

