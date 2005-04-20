Reliability, Maintainability and Risk
7th Edition
Practical Methods for Engineers including Reliability Centred Maintenance and Safety-Related Systems
Description
For over 30 years, Reliability, Maintainability and Risk has been recognised as a leading text for reliability and maintenance professionals. Now in its seventh edition, the book has been updated to remain the first choice for professional engineers and students. The seventh edition incorporates new material on important topics including software failure, the latest safety legislation and standards, product liability, integrity of safety-related systems, as well as delivering an up-to-date review of the latest approaches to reliability modelling, including cutsec ranking. It is also supported by new detailed case studies on reliability and risk in practice.
Key Features
- The leading reliability reference for over 30 years
- Covers all key aspects of reliability and maintenance management in an accessible way with minimal mathematics - ideal for hands-on applications
- Four new chapters covering software failure, safety legislation, safety systems and new case studies on reliability and risk in practice
Readership
Manufacturing & management cluster. Industrial engineers in most disciplines, with focuses on maintenance planning, safety & systems engineering in process industries plus transportation & energy generation sectors. The only practical guide for reliability & maintenance engineers. Secondary readership of mechanical engineering students taking options in maintenance, reliability, risk, management or design.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The history of reliability and safety technology Chapter 2 Understanding terms and jargon Chapter 3 A cost-effective approach to quality, reliability and safety. Chapter 4 Realistic failure rates and prediction confidence. Chapter 5 Interpreting data and demonstrating reliability Chapter 6 Variable failure ratesand probability plotting Chapter 7 Essential reliability theory Chapter 8 Methods of modelling (New chapter) Chapter 9 Quantifying the reliability models (New chapter) Chapter 10 QRA Chapter 11 Design and assurance techniques Chapter 12 Design review and test Chapter 13 Field data collection and feedback Chapter 14 Factors influencing down time Chapter 15 Predicting and demonstrating repair times Chapter 16 QRCM Chapter 17 Software quality/reliability Chapter 18 Project management Chapter 19 Contract clauses Chapter 20 Product liability and safety legislation Chapter 21 Major incident legislation Chapter 22 Integrity of safety-related systems Chapter 23 Case Studies Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 20th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458939
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750666947
About the Author
David Smith
Dr David J Smith is the Proprietor of Technis Consultancy. He has written numerous books on Reliability and Safety over the last 35 years. His FARADIP database has become widely used, and his other software packages are also used throughout the profession. His PhD thesis was on the subject of reliability prediction and common cause failure. He contributed to the first drafting of IEC 61508 and chairs the IGEM panel which produces SR/15 (the gas industry safety related guidance). David is past President of the Safety and Reliability Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Technis, Tonbridge, UK
Reviews
"This is the 5th edition of DJ Smith's excellent book on reliability in the real world. Having worked in this field for a number of years, I can honestly say that Mr. Smith has provided a perfect means of understanding the principles behind basic reliability calculations, in a way that is neither condescending nor unneccesarily complex. I recommend this book in the strongest possible terms to readers interested in gaining a greater understanding of the world of reliability engineering without having to trawl through pages of postgraduate mathematics."