Perspectives in Computing, Vol. 19: Reliability in Computing: The Role of Interval Methods in Scientific Computing presents a survey of the role of interval methods in reliable scientific computing, including vector arithmetic, language description, convergence, and algorithms.

The selection takes a look at arithmetic for vector processors, FORTRAN-SC, and reliable expression evaluation in PASCAL-SC. Discussions focus on interval arithmetic, optimal scalar product, matrix and vector arithmetic, transformation of arithmetic expressions, development of FORTRAN-SC, and language description with examples. The text then examines floating-point standards, algorithms for verified inclusions, applications of differentiation arithmetic, and interval acceleration of convergence.

The book ponders on solving systems of linear interval equations, interval least squares, existence of solutions and iterations for nonlinear equations, and interval methods for algebraic equations. Topics include interval methods for single equations, diagnosing collinearity, interval linear equations, effects of nonlinearity, and bounding the solutions.

The publication is a valuable source of data for computer science experts and researchers interested in the role of interval methods in reliable scientific computing.