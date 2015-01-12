Reliability Characterisation of Electrical and Electronic Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Electronic and Optical Materials
- Foreword
- 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The focus of the book
- 1.3 Reliability science and engineering fundamentals (Chapters 2–4)
- 1.4 Reliability methods in component and system development (Chapters 5–9)
- 1.5 Reliability modelling and testing in specific applications (Chapters 10 and 11)
- 1.6 Conclusion
- 2: Reliability and stupidity: mistakes in reliability engineering and how to avoid them
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Common mistakes in reliability engineering
- 2.3 Conclusion
- 3: Physics-of-failure (PoF) methodology for electronic reliability
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Reliability
- 3.3 PoF models
- 3.4 PoF reliability assessment
- 3.5 Applications of PoF to ensure reliability
- 3.6 Summary and areas of future interest
- 4: Modern instruments for characterizing degradation in electrical and electronic equipment
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Destructive techniques
- 4.3 Nondestructive techniques
- 4.4 In situ measurement techniques
- 4.5 Conclusions
- 5: Reliability building of discrete electronic components
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Reliability building
- 5.3 Failure risks and possible corrective actions
- 5.4 Effect of electrostatic discharge on discrete electronic components
- 5.5 Conclusions
- 6: Reliability of optoelectronics
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Overview of optoelectronics reliability
- 6.3 Approaches and recent developments
- 6.4 Case study: reliability of buried heterostructure (BH) InP semiconductor lasers
- 6.5 Reliability extrapolation and modeling
- 6.6 Electrostatic discharge (ESD) and electrical overstress (EOS)
- 6.7 Conclusions
- 7: Reliability of silicon integrated circuits
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Reliability characterization approaches
- 7.3 Integrated circuit (IC) wear-out failure mechanisms
- 7.4 Summary and conclusions
- 8: Reliability of emerging nanodevices
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction to emerging nanodevices
- 8.2 Material and architectural evolution of nanodevices
- 8.3 Failure mechanisms in nanodevices
- 8.4 Reliability challenges: opportunities and issues
- 8.5 Summary and conclusions
- 9: Design considerations for reliable embedded systems
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Hardware faults
- 9.3 Reliable design principles
- 9.4 Low-cost reliable design
- 9.5 Future research directions
- 9.6 Conclusions
- 10: Reliability approaches for automotive electronic systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Circuit reliability challenges for the automotive industry
- 10.3 Circuit reliability checking for the automotive industry
- 10.4 Using advanced electronic design automation (EDA) tools
- 10.5 Case studies and examples
- 10.6 Conclusion
- 11: Reliability modeling and accelerated life testing for solar power generation systems
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Overview
- 11.3 Challenges
- 11.4 Modeling
- 11.5 Accelerated life testing (ALT)
- 11.6 ALT example: how to craft a thermal cycling ALT plan for SnAgCu (SAC) solder failure mechanism
- 11.7 How to craft a temperature, humidity, and bias ALT plan for CMOS metallization corrosion
- 11.8 Developments and opportunities
- 11.9 Conclusions
- 11.10 Sources of further information
- Index
Description
This book takes a holistic approach to reliability engineering for electrical and electronic systems by looking at the failure mechanisms, testing methods, failure analysis, characterisation techniques and prediction models that can be used to increase reliability for a range of devices.
The text describes the reliability behavior of electrical and electronic systems. It takes an empirical scientific approach to reliability engineering to facilitate a greater understanding of operating conditions, failure mechanisms and the need for testing for a more realistic characterisation. After introducing the fundamentals and background to reliability theory, the text moves on to describe the methods of reliability analysis and charactersation across a wide range of applications.
Key Features
- Takes a holistic approach to reliability engineering
- Looks at the failure mechanisms, testing methods, failure analysis, characterisation techniques and prediction models that can be used to increase reliability
- Facilitates a greater understanding of operating conditions, failure mechanisms and the need for testing for a more realistic characterisation
Readership
Academics and postgraduate students in electrical and electronic engineering; reliability and testing engineers; electronic product manufacturers; and those working in the following areas: nanotechnology, MEMS, integrated circuits, discrete electronic components, power electronics, modular electronics, electronic medical devices, high-temperature electronics, automotive electronic systems, electronics in aviation, solar power generation systems, power grids.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 12th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782422259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782422211
Reviews
"One chapter stands out in the book Reliability Characterization of Electrical and Electronic Systems, edited by Jonathan Swingler. That chapter is 'Reliability and Stupidity: Mistakes in Reliability Engineering and How to Avoid Them,"...Following are excerpts from that chapter." --Power Electronics